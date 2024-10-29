Your tip
Steve Bannon’s ‘Mobbed Up’ Life Behind Bars Revealed As He’s Set For Release Today: ‘He Hangs With Godfather Types and Has One Guy Who’s Tough’

steve bannon mobbed up life behind bars

Steve Bannon’s ‘Mobbed Up’ Life Behind Bars

By:

Oct. 29 2024, Published 2:50 p.m. ET

Donald Trump's fallen former right-hand man hung out with hoodlums and Mafia Godfather types so he could stay protected behind bars.

Steven Bannon ,the ex-White House chief strategist under the Trump administration, was released from prison Tuesday and details have emerged of his life behind bars in which he gravitated to hanging out with other white prisoners, RadarOnline reports.

steve bannon mobbed up life behind bars
Source: MEGA

Bannon's legal issues are not done yet as he now has a court date set for December.

He also taught cons how to be better citizens in weekly classes.

The news website Notus posted an investigation in which it corresponded with several of 70-year-old Bannon’s fellow cons at a prison in Connecticut.

steve bannon mobbed up life behind bars
Source: MEGA

According to inmates serving time with the close Trump ally and far right figure, Bannon gravitated toward the so-called "white car" among the different racial, religious and geographic groups into which his and many other American prisons are unofficially divided.

The faction includes mobsters serving time for fraud and similar racketeering practitioners, Notus reported.

steve bannon mobbed up life behind bars
Source: Getty Images

"Your boy [Bannon] is in the white car, sits with the Italians, the Godfather type," Fred Carrasco Jr, an inmate serving time for armed drug trafficking, told Notus.

"He basically sticks to his crew [and] hangs out with one guy who is pretty tough," Carrasco told Notus, adding that white inmates in the prison had their own table that they sit at and Bannon was a regular there.

Photo of Steve Bannon
Source: MEGA

Bannon is being accused of fraud.

Bannon will be released from FCI Danbury, a suburban Connecticut prison following a four-month sentence.

A jury found him guilty of two counts of contempt of Congress: one for refusing to sit for a deposition with the committee, the other for refusing to submit documents.

steve bannon mobbed up life behind bars
Source: MEGA

In addition to his political career, Bannon is the host of The War Room, a podcast that has garnered millions of listeners and is a popular pick among Trump supporters.

He is expected to continue his media and political careers, reigniting controversial calls for "retribution" on Democrats and other critics of the Maga movement.

steve bannon mobbed up life behind bars
Source: MEGA

"I would not be surprised to see him immediately hitting the campaign trail, as well as hosting his War Room show for four hours each day," Raheem Kassam, a conservative British activist told Notus.

Kassam said he had been "in touch with Steve almost every day."

steve bannon mobbed up life behind bars
Source: MEGA

Bannon also spent his time behind bars teaching weekly civics classes to felons, according to other sources.

"Trump’s 34 felony convictions have taken some of the sting out of being a felon," Bannon is reported to have told his students at one of these classes.

steve bannon mobbed up life behind bars
Source: MEGA

Bannon faces another trial scheduled for December over criminal charges brought by New York prosecutors alleging that Bannon defrauded people who donated money to build a wall along the southern border. He’s pleaded not guilty in that case to charges including fraud, money laundering, and conspiracy.

His release on the eve of the election has been welcomed by allies. War Room co-host Natalie Winters hailed his release on the show as the liberation of "one of the most important patriots that has ever existed in the history of this country, the MAGA equivalent of George Washington".

