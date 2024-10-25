Live Betting on the U.S. Election: Who Will Win?

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

If you thought that the U.S. election couldn't be any more interesting, you were wrong. It is legal to bet on the upcoming Donald Trump vs. Kamala Harris White House showdown winner. The entire election cycle was chaotic, and now, with the possibility of thousands of dollars hitting the bookies and being wagered on the outcome, things got immensely more interesting. The duel between the candidates will be the first one in which you can wager on the outcome of regulating markets. It is all thanks to the financial exchange startup Kalshi. Together with Interactive Brokers, they launched trading on the 2024 election on Friday. The upcoming duel between current Vice President Kamala Harris and ex-POTUS Donald Trump was already super interesting, but it has reached a whole new level.

Article continues below advertisement

To make matters even more interesting, there is almost no limit on the amount one can wager. It is rumored that the upper limit is close to $100 million. Also, the story doesn't end with the presidential race. U.S. politics are now under the radar of bookies and bettors all over the States. Thus, in the next few months, you can also bet on which party will control the Senate next year. Looking at the Interactive Brokers, their line of work is already burdened by more than half a million wagers, and we're only talking early hours since the news broke that you can legally bet on the U.S. election. Looking at Kalshi, their reports claim that since it was allowed to bet on Harris vs. Trump, more than $300,000 worth of wagers came their way.

Article continues below advertisement

Bettors flocked to this possibility, and with every passing day, more and more bets were made. If you still haven't felt the hype of the upcoming event, it might be because you haven't seen the U,S. election odds. However, fear lies in the fact that there is a real opportunity for gamblers to attempt to shape the reality they're betting on. Every bettor who puts money on Trump will vote for him. The same goes for Kamala Harris supporters, who are fans of betting. While sports betting is fine, a bettor can't influence how a sports event they're betting on will play out. With a presidential election, it's entirely different.

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

Article continues below advertisement

The betting on the 2024 US election is well underway, and with more and more bets coming in, the frenzy surrounding the election will not stop until the results are in and the new president is elected. The odds between candidates are tracked on a daily level, and at the moment, Vice President Harris leads Trump by a single point. Kamala Harris has a 50.1% chance of being the new president of the United States of America. Donald Trump has a 49.1% chance of winning, making the difference so small that we shouldn't be surprised if the tides shift a few more times come November 5th.