Hawaii Resident Hijacks Steve Bannon’s Podcast, Slams Show for Exploiting Maui Wildfires as Death Toll Reaches 114: 'I Don’t Know How You Live With Yourself'
A Hawaiian resident hijacked Steve Bannon’s War Room podcast this weekend and slammed the show for exploiting the Maui wildfires, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The incident took place on Saturday when independent journalist Nick Sortor – who is known for his work with right-wing outlets like Newsmax and OAN – visited Maui to report on the wildfires.
But Sortor quickly found himself at the center of a heated confrontation during the live broadcast for Bannon's War Room podcast.
As Sortor was filming an outdoor segment about the fires, a man approached him from behind and demanded to know about the victims that Sortor had met with.
“Hey, what’s up, Nick? I’ve been trying to reach out to you, been reaching out to you on X,” the Maui resident said. “You’re supposed to be meeting with people here. What victims have you been meeting?”
The resident then accused Sortor of political exploitation and wasting the state's resources while it tried to deal with the wildfires.
“I don’t know how you live with yourself, man,” the man continued. “You’ve seen the devastation; you’ve seen the people.”
Caught off guard, Sortor turned to the camera and acknowledged the confrontation.
"People actually tracked me down,” Sortor told Bannon during the live broadcast.
After the incident, Sortor took to social media to recount what had happened. He described being aggressively approached, stalked, harassed, and intimidated. He also claimed to have received death threats.
“Just HOURS after I began pressing the mayor of Maui SUPER hard about children missing from the fire, I began being stalked, harassed, and intimidated,” Sortor wrote on X alongside a video of the confrontation.
“This morning at 5:45 am, about 2 mins after I started my live shot with Steve Bannon on War Room while alone in the rear of my hotel, a stalker aggressively approached me from behind,” he continued.
“Although I now have to move hotels, get a new rental car, and possibly even HIRE SECURITY to travel around with me for my own safety, I WILL NOT BE DETERRED,” Sortor proclaimed. “If anything, I will be MORE vocal. Stalking and harassing me WILL backfire—I promise you that.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, a series of wildfires raged across Maui on August 8. The death toll from the disaster rose to 114 on Monday morning while hundreds of residents remain missing and tens of thousands more expect to be permanently displaced.
Numerous outlets have since rushed to Maui to report on the devastating and fatal wildfires as the state’s residents try to recover from the destruction.
Oprah Winfrey and her film crew tried to gain access to a wildfire shelter set up for residents affected by the disaster last week, but the crew was immediately turned away.
While the 69-year-old producer’s CBS film crew was denied access to the shelter “out of respect to those seeking safety,” Winfrey was ultimately allowed inside.
Meanwhile, Aquaman actor Jason Momoa has urged tourists not to visit Maui as the community’s residents work to recover from the deadly fires.
President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden are scheduled to visit the wildfire-ravaged Hawaiian island on Monday afternoon.