Wanna Bet? James Caan Was Once Linked To A Mafia-Run Gambling Ring In New York City, Insider Claims

In 2017, RadarOnline.com was exclusively told that a group of high-profile celebrities may have been caught on wiretaps making illegal bets in connection to a mafia-run gambling ring in New York City. Our well-connected insider said those potential A-listers reportedly included Caan, Goodfellas actor Paul Sorvino, Two and a Half Men star Charlie Sheen, Seinfeld co-creator Larry David, Taxi actor Tony Danza, late morning show host Regis Philbin, and more.

The source also revealed how much Caan allegedly liked to wager.

"James Caan is a big gambler — he bets on anything," they said at the time. "He'll even bet on which elevator doors open first."