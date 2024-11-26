'Permanently Incapacitated': Wendy Williams, 60, Labeled 'Cognitively Impaired' in 'Tragic' Dementia Battle

In the filing, Morrissey's legal team alleged 60-year-old Williams is "an acclaimed entertainer who, tragically, has been afflicted by early-onset dementia and, as a result, has become cognitively impaired and permanently incapacitated."

The filing continued: "In January 2022, after becoming aware of a pattern of disturbing events concerning (Wendy's) welfare and finances, Wells Fargo took the highly unusual step of initiating a guardianship proceeding on its own initiative in the Supreme Court of New York, New York County (the 'Guardianship Proceeding'), to seek the court appointment of an independent guardian for (Wendy's) financial affairs."