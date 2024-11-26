'Permanently Incapacitated': Wendy Williams, 60, Labeled 'Cognitively Impaired' in 'Tragic' Dementia Battle
Wendy Williams is said to be "permanently incapacitated".
RadarOnline.com can reveal the former talk show host's legal guardian gave a devastating update on William's health amid her dementia battle.
Williams' legal guardian, Sabrina Morrissey, revealed her condition in a new court filing as she faces off with Lifetime over the network's shocking documentary, Where is Wendy Williams?
In the filing, Morrissey's legal team alleged 60-year-old Williams is "an acclaimed entertainer who, tragically, has been afflicted by early-onset dementia and, as a result, has become cognitively impaired and permanently incapacitated."
The filing continued: "In January 2022, after becoming aware of a pattern of disturbing events concerning (Wendy's) welfare and finances, Wells Fargo took the highly unusual step of initiating a guardianship proceeding on its own initiative in the Supreme Court of New York, New York County (the 'Guardianship Proceeding'), to seek the court appointment of an independent guardian for (Wendy's) financial affairs."
Morrissey's legal team further asked the court that portions of the case filings be redacted to protect Williams' "health, familial relationships, and finances".
The filing stated: "We respectfully request that the Court grant Plaintiff’s motion for limited redactions to protect non-public information from the Guardianship Proceeding that has been placed under seal by the court overseeing that proceeding."
Since February, Morrissey has been in a back and forth court battle with Lifetime.
She initially attempted to stop the release of the Lifetime documentary, however, an appellate court judge found preventing the network from airing the bombshell documentary series would result in an "impermissible prior restraint on speech that violates the First Amendment of the institution".
Days before the documentary's release, Morrissey filed a complaint against Lifetime and the production companies involved in the series. A filing later claimed Morrissey "never served the Original Complaint".
Months later on September 16, Morrissey filed an amended complaint, which was served to A&E Television Networks, Entertainment One Reality Productions, Lifetime Entertainment Services, Creature Films, and the documentary's director, Mark Ford.
With Morrissey's amended complaint, the lawsuit was moved from the New York Supreme Court to federal court in October.
As a result, Lifetime and the other involved parties countersued Morrissey.
Morrissey became Williams' legal guardian in 2022 as the talk show host battled a myriad of health issues and a stint in rehab. She was later diagnosed with primary progressive aphasia and frontotemporal dementia (FTD).
Her team issued a statement on her medical condition: "As Wendy’s fans are aware, in the past she has been open with the public about her medical struggles with Graves’ Disease and Lymphedema as well as other significant challenges related to her health."
