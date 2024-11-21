Ellen DeGeneres and Partner Portia De Rossi Join Leftie Celebrity Exodus From States In Wake of Donald Trump Election: 'We're Moving to Britain!'
Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi are moving to England following Donald Trump's election victory, it has been claimed.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the staunch Democrat supporters are so opposed to living in the U.S under Trump's regime they're planning to put their Montecito mansion on the market as they have no intention of returning.
DeGeneres, 66, and de Rossi, 51, purchased the massive home for $27million in 2019.
They couple are now reportedly living in the Cotswolds, a rural part of South West England that is about 100 miles from London, popular with British celebrities including David and Victoria Beckham, Kate Moss and Patrick Stewart, who all own properties in the region.
After Trump's win, the pair — who married in 2008 — became "very disillusioned," and one insider claimed they vowed to '"to get the hell out" of the U.S. afterwards, according to sources who spoke to TMZ.
DeGeneres and de Rossi are two liberal celebrities who have actually gone through with vows to leave America if Trump was installed as President.
Stars including Cher, Barbra Streisand, Sharon Stone and Sophie Turner have all said they were considering leaving the U.S. if Trump won, though it's not clear if any of them will actually do so.
Ugly Betty actress America Ferrera is said to be considering a move to the U.K and Desperate Housewives star Eva Longoria has spoken about relocating to Europe, though she clarified that, despite her disapproval of Trump, she had moved for international work.
DeGeneres was among Vice President Kamala Harris' high-profile celebrity donors.
She donated $3,300 to the losing Democratic candidate, which is the maximum amount that can be donated directly to a candidate, though wealthy donors often get around the contribution limits by donating much more to political action committees and super PACs.
Harris was chosen to replace President Biden as the Democratic candidate in July of this year, and DeGeneres shared an endorsement for her on social media in August.
Despite reportedly leaving the U.S. because of the election and Trump's looming second administration, DeGeneres had plenty of reasons for a new start away from home.
Her career was tarnished — likely permanently — by accusations that she fostered a toxic workplace on the set of her eponymous daytime talk show, which aired its last episode on May 26, 2022.
RadarOnline.com revealed on Wedneday DeGeneres has been slammed for moaning about her mental health battle after she was cancelled.
Former staffers have lined up to fire a broadside at her Netflix show For Your Approval, in which she spoke about her cancellation and her subsequent activity.
"But if I'm being honest, and I have a choice of people remembering me as someone who was mean or someone who was beloved," DeGeneres said to an audience of fans who attended the taping at Minneapolis’ Orpheum Theater, she picked "beloved".
Former employees say that in the one-hour special, DeGeneres conflates rumors about her unpleasant behavior with more serious allegations, made in the summer of 2020, of racism, sexual misconduct, and intimidation at the talk show
One former employee said "There's a difference between your persona and the way that you were handled in the media versus the culture that you perpetuated which hurt a lot of people.
"She was misrepresenting the narrative and trying to reframe herself as not a bully. She really missed the mark.”
