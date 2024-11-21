Ellen DeGeneres and Partner Portia De Rossi Join Leftie Celebrity Exodus From States In Wake of Donald Trump Election: 'We're Moving to Britain!'

DeGeneres and de Rossi are two liberal celebrities who have actually gone through with vows to leave America if Trump was installed as President.

Stars including Cher, Barbra Streisand, Sharon Stone and Sophie Turner have all said they were considering leaving the U.S. if Trump won, though it's not clear if any of them will actually do so.

Ugly Betty actress America Ferrera is said to be considering a move to the U.K and Desperate Housewives star Eva Longoria has spoken about relocating to Europe, though she clarified that, despite her disapproval of Trump, she had moved for international work.