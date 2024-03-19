No Special Treatment: Donald Trump Warns That Prince Harry May Be Deported Over Claims Duke of Sussex Lied on Visa Application

When asked if Harry should be afforded certain privileges due to his status, Trump firmly said no. "We'll have to see if they know something about the drugs, and if he lied they'll have to take appropriate action," the 2024 hopeful remarked while speaking with GB News' Nigel Farage.

In his bombshell memoir, Spare, Harry wrote about trying various drugs and psychedelics including cocaine, marijuana, and magic mushrooms. It's unclear, however, whether or not the father of two declared this on his visa application.

Farage then asked Trump for clarification on his stance, inquiring: "Appropriate action? Which might mean … not staying in America?"