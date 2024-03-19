Your tip
No Special Treatment: Donald Trump Warns That Prince Harry May Be Deported Over Claims Duke of Sussex Lied on Visa Application

Source: GB News; MEGA

Trump said in a new interview that Prince Harry may not be able to stay in America if he is elected and it's discovered he lied on visa forms.

By:

Mar. 19 2024, Published 2:30 p.m. ET

Former president Donald Trump said there should be no special treatment for Prince Harry in the U.S. after stepping back from his role as a senior royal family member and moving across the pond to start a new life.

In an upcoming interview, the embattled GOP frontrunner warned that Harry could be deported from America if the Duke of Sussex lied about his past drug use in his visa application, RadarOnline.com has learned.

When asked if Harry should be afforded certain privileges due to his status, Trump firmly said no. "We'll have to see if they know something about the drugs, and if he lied they'll have to take appropriate action," the 2024 hopeful remarked while speaking with GB News' Nigel Farage.

In his bombshell memoir, Spare, Harry wrote about trying various drugs and psychedelics including cocaine, marijuana, and magic mushrooms. It's unclear, however, whether or not the father of two declared this on his visa application.

Farage then asked Trump for clarification on his stance, inquiring: "Appropriate action? Which might mean … not staying in America?"

Source: MEGA

Trump said there should be no special treatment for Prince Harry in the U.S. after stepping back from his role as a senior member of the royal family.

Trump replied, "Oh I don't know. You'll have to tell me. You just have to tell me. You would have thought they would have known this a long time ago."

According to a preview of the interview, Trump warned that Harry faces an uncertain future in the States if he wins the election this November.

The 30-minute sit-down with Trump will also feature him addressing the Photoshop scandal involving the Princess Of Wales, the King's cancer battle, in addition to Harry and Meghan Markle's treatment of the late Queen.

MORE ON:
Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

A sensational new report claimed the monarch is "much sicker than the palace lets on and simply isn't up to the job of running his fractious family, the crown's business interests and fulfilling the daily duties of the monarchy."

Trump previously blasted the Biden administration for being too lenient with Harry, claiming the renegade royal wouldn't have the same treatment if he was in office.

"I wouldn't protect him. He betrayed the Queen. That's unforgivable. He would be on his own if it was down to me," the former president told the Express. "I think they have been too gracious to him after what he has done."

Source: MEGA

The interview airs tonight.

As this outlet reported in February, the Heritage Foundation sued the Department of Homeland Security to release the visa documents.

This month, Judge Carl J. Nichols of the Federal District Court in Washington ordered Harry's application information be handed over for review.

