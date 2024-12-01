Trump Faces Fierce Backlash After He Picks 'Deep State' Conspiracy Nut and Children's Author to Head FBI: 'This Country Is About to Go Off the Rails!'

Several of the president-elect's loudest critics took to various social media platforms to mock Patel's nomination, calling Trump's cabinet picks a "complete and utter clown show", with many worrying about the direction the new administration is shaping up to go.

One user on X shared an image of the children's book author-turned-Trump official and wrote: "Get your popcorn ready with some extra butter! This country is about to go off the rails in a dramatic and fiery fashion."

Another user commented: "Yeah, I'm unplugging from the news for the next 4 years. I just can't anymore. I'm not going to be shocked if Alex Jones or Kanye West find their way into this administration somehow. What a joke!"

A third critic pointed out: "Just a reminder he wanted to name this guy head of the CIA and (Bill) Barr threatened to resign over it because he thought this man was too dangerous even for him."