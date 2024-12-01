Trump Faces Fierce Backlash After He Picks 'Deep State' Conspiracy Nut and Children's Author to Head FBI: 'This Country Is About to Go Off the Rails!'
Donald Trump was ridiculed after selecting controversial conspiracy theorist Kash Patel to replace Christopher Wray to run the FBI.
RadarOnline.com can reveal Patel, who has been vocal in his calls for radical changes at the FBI, is now poised to take on the monumental task of leading an agency he has relentlessly pushed to overhaul.
Several of the president-elect's loudest critics took to various social media platforms to mock Patel's nomination, calling Trump's cabinet picks a "complete and utter clown show", with many worrying about the direction the new administration is shaping up to go.
One user on X shared an image of the children's book author-turned-Trump official and wrote: "Get your popcorn ready with some extra butter! This country is about to go off the rails in a dramatic and fiery fashion."
Another user commented: "Yeah, I'm unplugging from the news for the next 4 years. I just can't anymore. I'm not going to be shocked if Alex Jones or Kanye West find their way into this administration somehow. What a joke!"
A third critic pointed out: "Just a reminder he wanted to name this guy head of the CIA and (Bill) Barr threatened to resign over it because he thought this man was too dangerous even for him."
Throughout his career, Patel has been embroiled in controversies related to Trump's various legal challenges.
He appeared in 2022 before the Washington grand jury investigating Trump's withholding of classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida after receiving immunity for his testimony.
The well-known conspiracy theorist also testified at a Colorado court hearing related to Trump's efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election in the run-up to the violent January 6, 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol.
Patel, who at the time of the riot was chief of staff to the then-acting defense secretary, testified that Trump had pre-emptively authorized 10,000 to 20,000 troops to deploy days before the attack.
A Colorado court later found that Patel was "not a credible witness".
Patel has delved into entrepreneurship and media projects, such as launching Fight with Kash, an organization supporting Trump's causes, to publishing books and producing films that align with his views.
Patel has also made frequent appearances on right-wing media platforms, which have further solidified his position as a favorite among conservative circles.
He's been a regular guest on right-wing podcasts and live-stream online shows hosted by Bannon, Tim Pool, Benny Johnson and others.