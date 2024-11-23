Donald Trump Makes Decision Over Mike Rogers as Director of FBI After Protests He Was 'Deep State' Activist
Donald Trump has made his decision on who will lead the FBI after facing backlash from his MAGA supporters.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the president-elect apparently took note of outrage from his base as protests erupted following rumors he planned to tap Mike Rogers for the Director of the FBI.
MAGA voters weren't pleased to hear chatter alleging Rogers, 61, was being considered for the position and quickly protested the potential nomination, branding the former Michigan lawmaker a "deep state" activist.
On Friday, November 22, a Trump transition team member insisted the president-elect would not be replacing current FBI Director Chris Wray with Rogers.
Dan Scavino Jr., Trump's longtime adviser and social media director, posted on X: "Just spoke to President Trump regarding Mike Rogers going to the FBI.
"It’s not happening — In his own words, “I have never even given it a thought.” Not happening."
Rogers previously served as an FBI special agent and House Armed Services Chair. Earlier this month, he narrowly lost his campaign for Michigan Senate.
In 2013 and 2017, the FBI Agents Association endorsed him to lead the agency – and he was said to be in the running to head the Department of Defense before Trump announced his controversial decision to nominate embattled Fox News host Pete Hegseth.
Despite Rogers' resume, MAGA revolted against him.
Since winning the presidential election, Trump has stunned lawmakers, political pundits and voters alike with his cabinet selections.
Most Trump nominations so far have been criticized as unqualified, inexperienced and scandal-ridden – including Hegseth; Robert F. Kennedy Jr. for the Department of Health and Human Services; TV doctor Mehmet Oz to oversee Medicare and Medicaid; and most recently, billionaire WWE co-founder Linda McMahon for the Department of Education.
Matt Gaetz withdrew from consideration for Attorney General this week amid backlash over his long-running House Ethics Committee sexual misconduct investigation, as well as a previous federal sex trafficking investigation by the Department of Justice, which he was ironically being tapped to lead.
Though shocking, Trump's cabinet selections embodied his long-standing promise to purge federal agencies of so-called "deep state" members and replace them with loyalists.
Among one of Trump's reported contenders for FBI Director was Kash Patel, who previously served as the Director of National Intelligence in his first administration.
Patel once promised he would "shut down the FBI Hoover building on Day 1 and reopen it the next day as a museum of the deep state".
Rumors of Rogers being considered began after he met with Trump at Mar-a-Lago. While he seemed primed for the position, top MAGA figureheads reportedly pushed back after learning of his history with the intelligence community.
Old social media posts from Rogers further tanked his chances, including a 2017 post in which he concluded Russia interfered in the 2016 election, which Trump won, and were a "clear and present danger to our democracy".
He additionally co-founded The Alliance for Securing Democracy, which MAGA supporters have branded as a "deep state Never Trump" organization.
