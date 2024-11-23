Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Politics > Donald Trump

Donald Trump Makes Decision Over Mike Rogers as Director of FBI After Protests He Was 'Deep State' Activist

Composite photo of Mike Rogers, Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump denies Mike Rogers for FBI director amid backlash from MAGA supporters.

By:

Nov. 22 2024, Published 8:00 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Donald Trump has made his decision on who will lead the FBI after facing backlash from his MAGA supporters.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the president-elect apparently took note of outrage from his base as protests erupted following rumors he planned to tap Mike Rogers for the Director of the FBI.

MAGA voters weren't pleased to hear chatter alleging Rogers, 61, was being considered for the position and quickly protested the potential nomination, branding the former Michigan lawmaker a "deep state" activist.

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump requests investigation pollster loss prediction eleciton win
Source: MEGA

Trump faced backlash from MAGA supporters over rumors he was considering Rogers for FBI Director.

Article continues below advertisement

On Friday, November 22, a Trump transition team member insisted the president-elect would not be replacing current FBI Director Chris Wray with Rogers.

Dan Scavino Jr., Trump's longtime adviser and social media director, posted on X: "Just spoke to President Trump regarding Mike Rogers going to the FBI.

"It’s not happening — In his own words, “I have never even given it a thought.” Not happening."

Article continues below advertisement
mike rogers donad trump fbi pick
Source: MEGA

Rogers is a former FBI special agent and Michigan representative.

Article continues below advertisement

Rogers previously served as an FBI special agent and House Armed Services Chair. Earlier this month, he narrowly lost his campaign for Michigan Senate.

In 2013 and 2017, the FBI Agents Association endorsed him to lead the agency – and he was said to be in the running to head the Department of Defense before Trump announced his controversial decision to nominate embattled Fox News host Pete Hegseth.

Despite Rogers' resume, MAGA revolted against him.

Article continues below advertisement
matt gaetzs appointment as trumps attorney general ends underage sex probe just two days before explosive ethics report was set to be released
Source: MEGA

Matt Gaetz recently withdrew from AG consideration following backlash over sexual misconduct allegations.

MORE ON:
Donald Trump

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

Article continues below advertisement

Since winning the presidential election, Trump has stunned lawmakers, political pundits and voters alike with his cabinet selections.

Most Trump nominations so far have been criticized as unqualified, inexperienced and scandal-ridden – including Hegseth; Robert F. Kennedy Jr. for the Department of Health and Human Services; TV doctor Mehmet Oz to oversee Medicare and Medicaid; and most recently, billionaire WWE co-founder Linda McMahon for the Department of Education.

Matt Gaetz withdrew from consideration for Attorney General this week amid backlash over his long-running House Ethics Committee sexual misconduct investigation, as well as a previous federal sex trafficking investigation by the Department of Justice, which he was ironically being tapped to lead.

Article continues below advertisement
kash patel mega
Source: MEGA

Kash Patel is said to be among Trump's choices to lead the FBI.

Article continues below advertisement

Though shocking, Trump's cabinet selections embodied his long-standing promise to purge federal agencies of so-called "deep state" members and replace them with loyalists.

Among one of Trump's reported contenders for FBI Director was Kash Patel, who previously served as the Director of National Intelligence in his first administration.

Patel once promised he would "shut down the FBI Hoover building on Day 1 and reopen it the next day as a museum of the deep state".

Article continues below advertisement

Rumors of Rogers being considered began after he met with Trump at Mar-a-Lago. While he seemed primed for the position, top MAGA figureheads reportedly pushed back after learning of his history with the intelligence community.

Old social media posts from Rogers further tanked his chances, including a 2017 post in which he concluded Russia interfered in the 2016 election, which Trump won, and were a "clear and present danger to our democracy".

He additionally co-founded The Alliance for Securing Democracy, which MAGA supporters have branded as a "deep state Never Trump" organization.

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.

More From Radar Online

    RadarOnline Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.