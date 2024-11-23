Donald Trump Makes Decision Over Mike Rogers as Director of FBI After Protests He Was 'Deep State' Activist

Donald Trump has made his decision on who will lead the FBI after facing backlash from his MAGA supporters.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the president-elect apparently took note of outrage from his base as protests erupted following rumors he planned to tap Mike Rogers for the Director of the FBI.

MAGA voters weren't pleased to hear chatter alleging Rogers, 61, was being considered for the position and quickly protested the potential nomination, branding the former Michigan lawmaker a "deep state" activist.