Desperate Joe Exotic Reaches Out to Trump's New Medical Boss Pick Dr. Mehmet Oz to Plea for Help With Cancer and Auto-Immune Diseases

The letter, obtained by RadarOnline.com, stated: "Dr. Oz, sir, congratulations on your nomination to President Trump's Cabinet. You are perfect for the job, and President Trump is surrounding himself this term with people who will work for him and with him instead of against him. America will be great again.

"Some people are complaining about some of you being named to his cabinet. My answer to that is America overwhelmingly voted him in, so let him do his job his way this time, and everyone should sit back and enjoy what America and the new Trump administration have to offer."

Earlier this week, Trump picked Oz to run the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, the massive federal healthcare bureaucracy that covers more than a third of Americans.