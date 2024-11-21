Desperate Joe Exotic Reaches Out to Trump's New Medical Boss Pick Dr. Mehmet Oz to Plea for Help With Cancer and Auto-Immune Diseases
Tiger King star Joe Exotic has reached out to President Donald Trump's new medical boss pick Dr. Oz for help as he battles cancer and auto-immune diseases.
The former Netflix star is begging Dr. Oz to "take 5 minutes" of his time to talk to Trump about the "injustice" he received so he can return home in January, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The letter, obtained by RadarOnline.com, stated: "Dr. Oz, sir, congratulations on your nomination to President Trump's Cabinet. You are perfect for the job, and President Trump is surrounding himself this term with people who will work for him and with him instead of against him. America will be great again.
"Some people are complaining about some of you being named to his cabinet. My answer to that is America overwhelmingly voted him in, so let him do his job his way this time, and everyone should sit back and enjoy what America and the new Trump administration have to offer."
Earlier this week, Trump picked Oz to run the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, the massive federal healthcare bureaucracy that covers more than a third of Americans.
The former Netflix star continued: "Back when my case first started, you did a special on your TV show about my case and why I shouldn't be in prison, along with the diseases I have, which affect my immune system, and how staying sick in here and fighting cancer all at the same time is no good, and the risk of contracting something deadly is very likely."
As previously reported, Joe is battling cancer while in prison — plus, he was also diagnosed with scabies.
- Imprisoned 'Tiger King' Star Joe Exotic Wants To Claw His Way Into The White House Despite Cancer Woes
- 'Tiger King' Star Joe Exotic Refusing Medical Care Behind Bars Despite Grim Prognosis
- Scabies, Cancer and Death Fears: Exclusive Jail Interview With Joe Exotic Reveals Ailing 'Tiger King' Star’s Prison Nightmare
DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.
He claimed that he is "innocent" and "at risk of getting deadly ill" as he waits for a new trial or even a presidential pardon in prison.
Joe wrote: "It has now been going on 7 years of fighting just to get an honest trial and to be able to introduce the evidence that all of the government witnesses have since admitted to perjury and having a plot to kill me if putting me in prison didn't work."
He added: "I deeply appreciate the support you have shown me, and I wish nothing but the best for you in the Trump Administration. Along with you, Matt Gaetz, Marco Rubio, and the others who have shown their support, I can only hope that President Trump will make this wrong a right, considering he was a victim of this same system."
Joe is currently serving a 21-year prison sentence at Federal Medical Center in Texas after he was convicted in a murder-for-hire plot of rival zookeeper Carole Baskin twice.
In March 2020, Netflix audiences were introduced to Joe on the hit docu-series Tiger King.
Dr. Oz shot to fame back in 2009 when Oprah and her production company helped launch his daytime series, The Dr. Oz Show.
It ran until he declared his candidacy for Senate in 2021 — the final episode aired in January 2022.
Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.