Brutal Feud that 'Ripped Apart' Family of 'Toxic' Dr. Mehmet Oz Revealed After He Emerges As Donald Trump's 'Mad' Pick to Lead Medicare and Medicaid

Dr. Mehmet Oz's bitter family feud has resurfaced in the wake of Donald Trump tapping him to lead the top federal health insurance programs, Medicaid and Medicare.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the TV doctor's family was ripped apart over a bitter inheritance battle which included accusations of a forged will and millions stolen from a Turkish bank account.

Oz, 64, was accused of withholding years worth of rental income from a Manhattan property in a 2020 lawsuit filed by his sister Nazlim.