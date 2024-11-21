Brutal Feud that 'Ripped Apart' Family of 'Toxic' Dr. Mehmet Oz Revealed After He Emerges As Donald Trump's 'Mad' Pick to Lead Medicare and Medicaid
Dr. Mehmet Oz's bitter family feud has resurfaced in the wake of Donald Trump tapping him to lead the top federal health insurance programs, Medicaid and Medicare.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the TV doctor's family was ripped apart over a bitter inheritance battle which included accusations of a forged will and millions stolen from a Turkish bank account.
Oz, 64, was accused of withholding years worth of rental income from a Manhattan property in a 2020 lawsuit filed by his sister Nazlim.
Nazlim, who lives in Istanbul, claimed her brother failed to pay her the $15,000 per-month she's entitled to from a pair of three-bedroom Upper East Side condos which were once owned by their late father, Mustafa.
Oz and his sister Seval, who lives in California, responded to Nazlim's allegations with a counter-suit, in which they accused her of siphoning funds from their father's bank account beginning in late 2018 as he laid dying in a Turkish hospital.
The siblings – along with their widowed mother Suna, who has since died – reportedly believed Nazlim also forged their father's signature on his will.
Oz also claimed a Turkish handwriting expert confirmed the forged signature, which was being investigated by the Istanbul Chief Prosecutor's Office.
He additionally said Nazlim failed to produce any evidence – including a check, wire transfer record, deposit slip or bank statement – to support her claim of receiving $15,000 per month from the rental properties from 2011 until their father's death in February 2019, when Oz took over management of the condos.
In a sworn affidavit, Oz said: "The available evidence strongly suggests (if not proves outright) that Nazlim never received any monthly $15,000 distributions at all.
"This is also one of many issues deeply intertwined in our family's ongoing litigation in Turkey, in which it is alleged that Nazlim stole millions of dollars from our father, including rents (from the two Manhattan condos) that had been deposited into our parents' accounts — the very same rents she now claims I have been depriving her of."
A source previously said of the family drama: "Nazlim is furious and that's why she started legal action. She relies on the money, which she has been receiving for a long time."
The contentious lawsuit carried on for years with Oz and Nazlim failing to reach a settlement agreement in October 2022, mere weeks before he lost his Senate bid to rival John Fetterman.
Following his disastrous Senate campaign, Oz attempted to relaunch his TV career but was branded "too toxic" by producers.
A source told RadarOnline.com: "No one in the mainstream will touch him.
"You can't alienate half of your audience with a political stance and expect to bring in an audience on your return to television."
Another source said: "He's beating the bushes to revive his health-oriented talk show and groveling to everyone he knows to give him a break, but he’s not making much progress.
"He can’t even get a word with his former producers. Dr. Oz is a social creature who likes to hear himself talk, and it's beginning to dawn on him that he's just now wanted in Hollywood circles anymore."
Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.