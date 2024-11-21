Your tip
Brutal Feud that 'Ripped Apart' Family of 'Toxic' Dr. Mehmet Oz Revealed After He Emerges As Donald Trump's 'Mad' Pick to Lead Medicare and Medicaid

Composite photo of Mehmet Oz, Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Dr. Oz's bitter family feud resurfaced after Donald Trump nominated him to lead Medicaid and Medicare.

By:

Nov. 21 2024, Published 5:30 p.m. ET

Dr. Mehmet Oz's bitter family feud has resurfaced in the wake of Donald Trump tapping him to lead the top federal health insurance programs, Medicaid and Medicare.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the TV doctor's family was ripped apart over a bitter inheritance battle which included accusations of a forged will and millions stolen from a Turkish bank account.

Oz, 64, was accused of withholding years worth of rental income from a Manhattan property in a 2020 lawsuit filed by his sister Nazlim.

Dr. Oz with late parents Suna and Mustafa Oz.
Source: Instagram

Oz accused his sister Nazlim of siphoning money from his parent's bank accounts in Turkey.

Nazlim, who lives in Istanbul, claimed her brother failed to pay her the $15,000 per-month she's entitled to from a pair of three-bedroom Upper East Side condos which were once owned by their late father, Mustafa.

Oz and his sister Seval, who lives in California, responded to Nazlim's allegations with a counter-suit, in which they accused her of siphoning funds from their father's bank account beginning in late 2018 as he laid dying in a Turkish hospital.

The siblings – along with their widowed mother Suna, who has since died – reportedly believed Nazlim also forged their father's signature on his will.

dr mehmet oz bitter inhertiance battle resurfaces after donald trump nomination head medicare medicaid
Source: Instagram

Oz, his sister Seval, and their mother reportedly believed Nazlim forged their father's signature on his will.

Oz also claimed a Turkish handwriting expert confirmed the forged signature, which was being investigated by the Istanbul Chief Prosecutor's Office.

He additionally said Nazlim failed to produce any evidence – including a check, wire transfer record, deposit slip or bank statement – to support her claim of receiving $15,000 per month from the rental properties from 2011 until their father's death in February 2019, when Oz took over management of the condos.

In a sworn affidavit, Oz said: "The available evidence strongly suggests (if not proves outright) that Nazlim never received any monthly $15,000 distributions at all.

MORE ON:
Dr. Mehmet Oz

dr mehmet oz bitter inhertiance battle resurfaces after donald trump nomination head medicare medicaid
Source: MEGA

Nazlim claimed her brother deprived her of $15,000 per month for years from rental income.

"This is also one of many issues deeply intertwined in our family's ongoing litigation in Turkey, in which it is alleged that Nazlim stole millions of dollars from our father, including rents (from the two Manhattan condos) that had been deposited into our parents' accounts — the very same rents she now claims I have been depriving her of."

A source previously said of the family drama: "Nazlim is furious and that's why she started legal action. She relies on the money, which she has been receiving for a long time."

The contentious lawsuit carried on for years with Oz and Nazlim failing to reach a settlement agreement in October 2022, mere weeks before he lost his Senate bid to rival John Fetterman.

dr oz pp
Source: MEGA

Nazlim and Oz failed to reach a settlement agreement in October 2022, shortly before he lost his Senate race.

Following his disastrous Senate campaign, Oz attempted to relaunch his TV career but was branded "too toxic" by producers.

A source told RadarOnline.com: "No one in the mainstream will touch him.

"You can't alienate half of your audience with a political stance and expect to bring in an audience on your return to television."

Another source said: "He's beating the bushes to revive his health-oriented talk show and groveling to everyone he knows to give him a break, but he’s not making much progress.

"He can’t even get a word with his former producers. Dr. Oz is a social creature who likes to hear himself talk, and it's beginning to dawn on him that he's just now wanted in Hollywood circles anymore."

