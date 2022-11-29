Dr. Oz Struggles To Figure Out Next Move After Mainstream Media Turns Their Back On Ex-TV Doctor

Dr. Mehmet Oz is debating what to do next with his career now that the once renowned TV doctor lost his Senate election race to Democratic rival John Fetterman, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In a development to come after Oz lost to Fetterman by a whopping five percentage points, and after the 62-year-old heart surgeon ended his popular daytime talk program The Dr. Oz Show to focus on his now-finished Senate campaign, Oz is weighing his options of where to go next.