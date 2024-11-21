Married Lyle Menendez's 'Affair' with British Student Milly Bucksey, 21, Revealed Just Weeks before Resentencing Hearing — As Convicted Murderer, 56, 'Wants to Divorce' Wife Rebecca Sneed

Lyle Menendez is reportedly having a secret affair with a British university student he met online while incarcerated. The convicted felon, who has been incarcerated for 35 years, is allegedly so captivated by 21-year-old Milly Bucksey that he has mentioned wanting to divorce his loyal wife Rebecca Sneed, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Source: FACEBOOK A source said Lyle 'adores Milly' and that the 21-year-old refers to the convicted felon as her 'boyfriend'.

Lyle married Sneed in 2003 – coincidently just one month before his new secret lover was born. An insider told DailyMail.com: "Lyle adores Milly. And she refers to him as her boyfriend even though he's married."

Source: MEGA Lyle and his brother Erik have been behind bars for 35 years after being sentenced to life in prison.

Lyle's romance with the University of Manchester student reportedly began earlier this year when Lyle spotted the college student on a Facebook group run by his wife. Sources close to the situation say he first contacted her using an alias before revealing his true identity.

Their romance has since flourished, and Lyle was even caught talking to Milly with a contraband cell phone at the high-security Richard J. Donovan Correctional Facility in San Diego, California. The incident, filed in late October, was documented in the resentencing memo of former Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón. It outlined how he was found with the phone on March 15 in a cell he shares with several other inmates.

Lyle, however, has since obtained a second unauthorized cell phone to communicate with Milly. In a true fit for love, Bucksey has also traveled 5,300 miles from her home in Altrincham, Greater Manchester, to San Diego to visit Lyle. The two were photographed together during his time in prison.

Source: FACEBOOK The student, Milly Bucksey, visited California to see Lyle in prison just days before starting her fall semester.

One photo showed them posing affectionately in front of one of the prison's murals, while another showed Milly sitting on Lyle's knee. The time stamp on the snap showed it was taken on Saturday, September 14 – a date that lined up with the prison's visiting hours and happened to be just days before Milly's return to University.

In mid-November, Milly even changed her Facebook cover photo to a picture of Ocean Beach in San Diego – a possible ode to her new lover. Lyle's affair is nothing new for the 56-year-old, who was previously caught cheating on his first wife. His marriage to Anna Eriksson ended in 2001 after she caught him sending love letters to another woman from behind bars.

Source: FACEBOOK The 21-year-old changed her Facebook cover photo as a possible ode to her fling with Lyle.

However, the stakes are higher this time around – as Lyle and his brother Erik, 53, could soon see a lighter sentence. The two were sentenced to life in prison for shooting and killing their parents, Kitty and José Menendez, inside their Beverly Hills mansion in 1989.

D.A. Gascón announced he was recommending a resentencing for the brothers in October, saying they had "paid their debt to society". However, Gascón was voted out and replaced by Nate Hochman, who has put the brothers' bid for freedom at risk by announcing plans to review Gascón's decision. He is set to take over on December 1.

Source: MEGA The Menendez Brothers' case has garnered more fame after the release of the new Ryan Murphy-led Netflix series.