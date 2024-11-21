Liam Payne's Eerie Tweet About His Own Funeral Resurfaces just Hours After One Direction Singer is Laid To Rest — Fans Left 'Heartbroken' over Message

After the tweet resurfaced, fans replied to the heartbreaking message.

One user wrote: "We would Liam we love and miss you so much. I dreamed it was all a nightmare. I loved you with all my heart."

Another said: "How unreal it feels to see this when today is his funeral."

A third penned: "Poor Liam :( you didn't deserve to feel lonely I'm so sorry for you, I hope you found peace."

A fourth wrote: "This is heartbreaking. You should still be here."