Liam Payne's Eerie Tweet About His Own Funeral Resurfaces just Hours After One Direction Singer is Laid To Rest — Fans Left 'Heartbroken' over Message
Liam Payne’s eerie tweet about his own funeral has resurfaced just hours after the One Direction singer was laid to rest.
A little over a month after the singer, 31, tragically died after plunging from a luxurious hotel balcony — his family, friends, and former bandmates came together for a private service, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
In 2010, the One Direction singer wrote on X: “If I died would you come to ma funeral …?”
The tweet resurfaced following the private funeral held in a church in the English countryside outside of London on Wednesday.
After the tweet resurfaced, fans replied to the heartbreaking message.
One user wrote: "We would Liam we love and miss you so much. I dreamed it was all a nightmare. I loved you with all my heart."
Another said: "How unreal it feels to see this when today is his funeral."
A third penned: "Poor Liam :( you didn't deserve to feel lonely I'm so sorry for you, I hope you found peace."
A fourth wrote: "This is heartbreaking. You should still be here."
As previously reported, Payne fell to his death from a third-floor balcony in October.
Prior to the tragedy, witnesses claimed that Payne was acting erratically in the lobby, smashed his laptop, and was carried back to his room.
Hotel workers called authorities for help, but moments later Payne's body was discovered in the courtyard after falling from the balcony.
Payne was pronounced dead on the scene after suffering severe injuries from his 45ft fall.
After his death, pictures from inside Payne's hotel room showed a smashed TV screen, screwed-up burnt aluminum foil in a bathtub, white powder, and other drug paraphernalia scattered over a surface.
According to the toxicology reports, the One Direction star had "pink cocaine," a combination of ketamine, methamphetamine, and ecstasy, as well as benzodiazepine, cocaine, and crack in his bloodstream.
A makeshift aluminum pipe was also allegedly in his hotel room — most likely used for ingesting the substances.
Simon Cowell, James Corden, and Damian Hurley also attended the private funeral in England.
Payne's ex-girlfriend and the mother of his only child, Cheryl Cole, attended the funeral, as well as his current girlfriend, Kate Cassidy.
Following the heartbreaking tragedy, Payne's family released a statement to the media: "We are heartbroken. Liam will forever live in our hearts and we'll remember him for his kind, funny, and brave soul."
