Mad Vlad Putin Blasts Ballistic Rocket at Ukraine for First Time in Revenge for Bomb Strikes — as Europe Braces for Doomsday War
Vladimir Putin has fired an intercontinental ballistic rocket into Ukraine for the first time, as Europe secretly prepares for World War III.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the attack was a revenge blitz by Russia after Ukraine launched U.S. ATACMS missiles against Putin's territory twice in three days.
Russia warned it would "react accordingly" as embassies in capital city Kyiv closed down on Wednesday for fear of a retaliatory strike.
It comes as secret documents revealed on Wednesday that Berlin has begun making plans for how it could help deploy as many as 800,000 NATO troops — including Americans — into Ukraine as Russia's nuclear saber-rattling reaches new heights.
"Operation Deutschland" is a 1,000-page plan to prepare Germany for the possibility of a World War III scenario, according to the German newspaper Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung.
The top-secret papers reportedly detail specific buildings and infrastructure to protect so they can be utilized by the military, and how businesses and civilians should prepare in case of increased threats
They also suggested Berlin was preparing a way to push 200,000 military vehicles across German territory should the alliance be required to join Ukraine's efforts, though further details were kept classified.
Germany has also advised citizens on ways to prepare for the worst by boosting their self-sufficiency through mechanisms including installing diesel generators or even wind turbines, according to the report.
The alarm is not contained to Germany as Sweden and Norway have also recently issued pamphlets and literature instructing citizens on how to prepare should the Ukraine conflict boil over into their countries.
German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on Tuesday the country would "not let ourselves be intimidated" by Putin's nuclear policy shift.
She said: "Putin is playing with our fear. He didn’t just start doing this 1,000 days ago (when Russia invaded Ukraine), he started back in 2014 (when Russia annexed Crimea).
“Germany, in particular, made the mistake back then, especially politically, of allowing itself to be intimidated by this fear — and above all, not listening to its partners, especially our Eastern European partners, who made it clear at the time that we must not rely on promises from the Kremlin.
"We must invest in our own security and protection."
Putin's forces are believed to have launched an RS-26 Rubezh intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) on Ukraine on Thursday morning.
The Kremlin also dispatched Tu-95MS strategic bombers to launch cruise missiles against embattled Ukraine.
Kyiv's air force confirmed an ICBM had been launched from Astrakhan, in southern Russia, on Thursday morning — marking the first time one has ever been used in war
In particular, an intercontinental ballistic missile was launched from the Astrakhan region of the Russian Federation, they said.
NATO scrambled F-16 warplanes above Poland amid the barrage — putting air defence and radar systems on high alert.
Chilling footage showed missiles raining down over Dnipro in the early morning attack.
It allegedly showed six different warheads raining down on the city from the Russian ICBM.
Unverified footage appeared to show an explosion and a fire in multiple spots across the country.
The city of Dnipro was also hit with Kinzhal hypersonic missiles, while Kremenchuk and Myrhorod were also bombarded.
Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky said Dnipro was hit today by a "new Russian rocket".
Marking his county’s Day of Dignity and Freedom, he said referring to the suspected intercontinental ballistic missile unleashed by Putin’s forces: "Today, our crazy neighbour once again showed what he really is and how he despises dignity, freedom, and people's lives in general."
