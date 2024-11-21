Mad Vlad Putin Blasts Ballistic Rocket at Ukraine for First Time in Revenge for Bomb Strikes — as Europe Braces for Doomsday War

RadarOnline.com can reveal the attack was a revenge blitz by Russia after Ukraine launched U.S. ATACMS missiles against Putin's territory twice in three days.

Vladimir Putin has fired an intercontinental ballistic rocket into Ukraine for the first time, as Europe secretly prepares for World War III .

"Operation Deutschland" is a 1,000-page plan to prepare Germany for the possibility of a World War III scenario, according to the German newspaper Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung .

It comes as secret documents revealed on Wednesday that Berlin has begun making plans for how it could help deploy as many as 800,000 NATO troops — including Americans — into Ukraine as Russia's nuclear saber-rattling reaches new heights.

Russia warned it would "react accordingly" as embassies in capital city Kyiv closed down on Wednesday for fear of a retaliatory strike.

Germany has also advised citizens on ways to prepare for the worst by boosting their self-sufficiency through mechanisms including installing diesel generators or even wind turbines, according to the report.

They also suggested Berlin was preparing a way to push 200,000 military vehicles across German territory should the alliance be required to join Ukraine's efforts, though further details were kept classified.

The top-secret papers reportedly detail specific buildings and infrastructure to protect so they can be utilized by the military, and how businesses and civilians should prepare in case of increased threats

The alarm is not contained to Germany as Sweden and Norway have also recently issued pamphlets and literature instructing citizens on how to prepare should the Ukraine conflict boil over into their countries.

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on Tuesday the country would "not let ourselves be intimidated" by Putin's nuclear policy shift.

She said: "Putin is playing with our fear. He didn’t just start doing this 1,000 days ago (when Russia invaded Ukraine), he started back in 2014 (when Russia annexed Crimea).

“Germany, in particular, made the mistake back then, especially politically, of allowing itself to be intimidated by this fear — and above all, not listening to its partners, especially our Eastern European partners, who made it clear at the time that we must not rely on promises from the Kremlin.

"We must invest in our own security and protection."