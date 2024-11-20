Emergency Evacuation at U.S. Embassy As World War Three Fears Mount Over Massive Russian 'Revenge Strike' on Ukraine and the West
The U.S. embassy in Kyiv has been evacuated amid fears of a Russian rocket revenge blitz.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the U.S embassy claims it has received "specific" intel about a "potential significant air attack".
It comes a day after Ukraine used U.S-supplied ATACMS missiles to strike Russian territory for the first time — and Moscow warned it would "react accordingly".
The embassy said: "Out of an abundance of caution, the embassy will be closed, and embassy employees are being instructed to shelter in place."
The embassy told U.S. citizens to "be prepared to immediately shelter in the event an air alert is announced".
The U.K government is also watching the security situation for Brits in Kyiv "incredibly closely" — but the embassy in the capital remains open.
Science Secretary Peter Kyle told Times Radio: "We have very good relationships with the government in Kyiv and with the United States.
"We will do everything we can to keep British citizens safe.
"But there's just been no doubt this conflict has gone on for over 1,000 days now. It was caused by the illegal, unwarranted and unprovoked attack by Vladimir Putin."
Both Spain and Greece have shut their embassies — telling citizens to "take extreme security measures" due to "increased risk of air strikes" throughout Ukraine.
Putin has repeatedly warned that Moscow will respond to Ukraine's strikes with U.S-made weapons deep into Russia
In September, he said it would "mean that Nato countries are at war with Russia.”
And just days after U.S President Joe Biden approved Ukrainian use of its far-reaching rockets, Putin signed a new doctrine to lower the bar for launching a nuclear strike.
Almost simultaneously, Ukrainian media reported the first use of the ATACMS missiles on Russian territory.
Ukraine's military did not comment on the use of the weapons — but took responsibility for a blaze at a weapons depot in the city of Karachev, Bryansk, 70 miles over the border.
The Kremlin claimed Ukraine had fired six ATACMS, claiming they caused no serious damage.
It said it marked the crossing of a red line, officially putting nuclear retaliation on the table.
On Wednesday, Ukraine confirmed Russia is preparing a "series of attacks".
Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Ukrainian Security Council's Centre for Countering Disinformation, said: "Let me remind you that the Russians have been stockpiling missiles for a series of attacks on Ukraine for months.
"This includes Kh-101 missiles, which they continue to produce, as well as Kalibrs and ballistics."
Meanwhile, Putin is reportedly ready to discuss a Ukraine ceasefire deal with Donald Trump, sources claim.
But the Russian tyrant is understood to have a list of heavy demands — including Kyiv abandoning its plan to join NATO.
The Kremlin could agree to freeze conflict along frontlines — but will refuse to surrender any significant territory, five current and former Russian officials told Reuters.
Trump, will take over as US president in January, has promised to end the Ukraine war within 24 hours of taking charge.
