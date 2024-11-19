Planet on the Brink: World War Three Fears in Overdrive as Russia Confirms Ukrainian Long-Range Missile Attack — With 'Depraved' Putin Slammed for Being on Verge of Nuclear Strike Back

Ukraine confirmed the use of US ATACMS missiles on Tuesday, November 19.

A source close to the Ukrainian Defense Ministry told the RBC: "Indeed, ATACMS was used for the first time to strike the territory of the Russian Federation.

"The strike was carried out on a facility in the Bryansk region, it was successfully destroyed."

Shortly after, the Russian Defense Ministry were forced to confirm US missiles were used to target the ammo depot in Bryasnk, which was said to be storing North Korean ammunition and anti-aircraft missiles, according to Andriy Kovalenko.

The Kremlin added parts of their damage rockets landed on the "technical territory" of the military facility and ignited a fire.