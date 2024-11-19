Planet on the Brink: World War Three Fears in Overdrive as Russia Confirms Ukrainian Long-Range Missile Attack — With 'Depraved' Putin Slammed for Being on Verge of Nuclear Strike Back
Russia has confirmed long-range missile strikes from Ukraine, intensifying World War III fears.
RadarOnline.com can reveal days after President Joe Biden approved Ukraine to use its long-range ATACMS missiles, the country launched a blitz and "successfully destroyed" an ammunition depot.
In the aftermath of Ukraine's attack, Vladimir Putin updated the Kremlin's nuclear doctrine to allow for retaliation, prompting swift criticism of the despot who invaded Ukraine nearly three years ago.
Ukraine confirmed the use of US ATACMS missiles on Tuesday, November 19.
A source close to the Ukrainian Defense Ministry told the RBC: "Indeed, ATACMS was used for the first time to strike the territory of the Russian Federation.
"The strike was carried out on a facility in the Bryansk region, it was successfully destroyed."
Shortly after, the Russian Defense Ministry were forced to confirm US missiles were used to target the ammo depot in Bryasnk, which was said to be storing North Korean ammunition and anti-aircraft missiles, according to Andriy Kovalenko.
The Kremlin added parts of their damage rockets landed on the "technical territory" of the military facility and ignited a fire.
In retaliation to the assault, Putin updated Russia's nuclear doctrine, claiming Ukraine's use of U.S. long-range missiles was an act of aggression by Western countries – and would allow Russia to use nuclear weapons against NATO countries.
Former Russian president and Putin ally Dmitry Medvedev said: "The use of the Alliance missiles in this way can now be qualified as an attack by the bloc countries on Russia.
"In this case, the right arises to launch a retaliatory strike with weapons of mass destruction on Kyiv and the main NATO facilities, wherever they are. And this is already World War Three."
- Russia Says U.S. Would Cross 'Red Line' If It Sends Longer-Range Missiles To Ukraine
- 'Ready For Colossal War': Russia Threatens To Use '100 Missiles' Per Day If West Supplies Ukraine With More Weapons
- Chilling Warning: Vladimir Putin Tells Russian Ex-Pats to 'Stay Away From Our European Nuclear Bomb Targets'
DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.
Putin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said the updated policy "concerns the fact that the Russian Federation reserves the right to use nuclear weapons in the event of aggression with the use of conventional weapons against it."
When Peskov was pressed on whether the Kremlin views the use of long-range missiles as an attack from a non-nuclear country (Ukraine) with the aid of a nuclear country (U.S.), prompting the potential for Russia to respond with nuclear weapons, Peskov said: "Yes, that is what is being discussed."
In response to nuclear threats, a spokesperson for U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer issued a scathing statement against Putin and Russia's reinvigorated WWIII warning.
The spokesperson said: "It would be fair to say it's the latest example of irresponsibility that we've seen from the depraved Russian government.
"We remain steadfast in our support for Ukraine and the defense of an illegal invasion, and we've always said that the defense of the UK starts in Ukraine."
British Army Col. Hamish de Bretton-Gordon called Putin's threats "completely hollow" and claimed Russia was attempting to bully Western nations from aiding Ukraine, according to the Sun.
He said: "Since day one Putin and his close aides have been threatening a nuclear strike if we escalate it, and today is the 1,000th day of this conflict, and it hasn't happened.
"It should embolden our leaders, who must now realize that Putin's threats are completely hollow.
"With the Russian boxer on the ropes, now is the time that we enable the Ukrainians to absolutely put in the killer punch and be in a really good position for the expected ceasefire."
Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.