Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Politics > Russia/Ukraine Conflict

Planet on the Brink: World War Three Fears in Overdrive as Russia Confirms Ukrainian Long-Range Missile Attack — With 'Depraved' Putin Slammed for Being on Verge of Nuclear Strike Back

Composite photo of missile launch.
Source: East2West

Vladimir Putin updated Russia's nuclear doctrine after the U.S. permitted Ukraine to use long-range missiles against Russia.

By:

Nov. 19 2024, Published 3:20 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Russia has confirmed long-range missile strikes from Ukraine, intensifying World War III fears.

RadarOnline.com can reveal days after President Joe Biden approved Ukraine to use its long-range ATACMS missiles, the country launched a blitz and "successfully destroyed" an ammunition depot.

In the aftermath of Ukraine's attack, Vladimir Putin updated the Kremlin's nuclear doctrine to allow for retaliation, prompting swift criticism of the despot who invaded Ukraine nearly three years ago.

Article continues below advertisement
vladmir putin march mega
Source: MEGA

Putin updated Russia's nuclear doctrine following Ukraine's use of U.S. long-range missiles.

Article continues below advertisement

Ukraine confirmed the use of US ATACMS missiles on Tuesday, November 19.

A source close to the Ukrainian Defense Ministry told the RBC: "Indeed, ATACMS was used for the first time to strike the territory of the Russian Federation.

"The strike was carried out on a facility in the Bryansk region, it was successfully destroyed."

Shortly after, the Russian Defense Ministry were forced to confirm US missiles were used to target the ammo depot in Bryasnk, which was said to be storing North Korean ammunition and anti-aircraft missiles, according to Andriy Kovalenko.

The Kremlin added parts of their damage rockets landed on the "technical territory" of the military facility and ignited a fire.

Article continues below advertisement
footage from bast bryansk

Ukraine successfully struck an ammo depot in Russia days after President Biden approved the use of U.S. long-range missiles.

Article continues below advertisement

In retaliation to the assault, Putin updated Russia's nuclear doctrine, claiming Ukraine's use of U.S. long-range missiles was an act of aggression by Western countries – and would allow Russia to use nuclear weapons against NATO countries.

Former Russian president and Putin ally Dmitry Medvedev said: "The use of the Alliance missiles in this way can now be qualified as an attack by the bloc countries on Russia.

"In this case, the right arises to launch a retaliatory strike with weapons of mass destruction on Kyiv and the main NATO facilities, wherever they are. And this is already World War Three."

MORE ON:
Russia/Ukraine Conflict

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

Article continues below advertisement

Putin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said the updated policy "concerns the fact that the Russian Federation reserves the right to use nuclear weapons in the event of aggression with the use of conventional weapons against it."

When Peskov was pressed on whether the Kremlin views the use of long-range missiles as an attack from a non-nuclear country (Ukraine) with the aid of a nuclear country (U.S.), prompting the potential for Russia to respond with nuclear weapons, Peskov said: "Yes, that is what is being discussed."

In response to nuclear threats, a spokesperson for U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer issued a scathing statement against Putin and Russia's reinvigorated WWIII warning.

Article continues below advertisement
video of strike russian territory

The military facility was said to be housing North Korean ammunitions and anti-aircraft missiles.

Article continues below advertisement

The spokesperson said: "It would be fair to say it's the latest example of irresponsibility that we've seen from the depraved Russian government.

"We remain steadfast in our support for Ukraine and the defense of an illegal invasion, and we've always said that the defense of the UK starts in Ukraine."

British Army Col. Hamish de Bretton-Gordon called Putin's threats "completely hollow" and claimed Russia was attempting to bully Western nations from aiding Ukraine, according to the Sun.

Article continues below advertisement

He said: "Since day one Putin and his close aides have been threatening a nuclear strike if we escalate it, and today is the 1,000th day of this conflict, and it hasn't happened.

"It should embolden our leaders, who must now realize that Putin's threats are completely hollow.

"With the Russian boxer on the ropes, now is the time that we enable the Ukrainians to absolutely put in the killer punch and be in a really good position for the expected ceasefire."

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.

More From Radar Online

    RadarOnline Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.