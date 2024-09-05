Battered Vladimir Putin Admits Russia Is Finally Ready for Peace Talks With Ukraine — as Thousands of Troops Occupy Kursk
Vladimir Putin says he is finally ready for peace talks with Ukraine as Kyiv continues its unparalleled attack on Russia's Kursk region.
RadarOnline.com can reveal Putin, after repeatedly rebuffing the idea of negotiations, said he was open to peace talks after Ukraine's troops crossed the Russian border and began seizing several villages.
During a Q&A session at the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok, Putin confirmed Russia is open to peace talks with Ukraine – but only based on a confidential 2022 deal reached in Istanbul and later abandoned.
The exact terms of the proposed agreement were never publicly disclosed.
Putin, 71, said: "Are we ready to negotiate with them? We have never refused to do so, but not on the basis of some ephemeral demands, but on the basis of those documents that were agreed and actually initialed in Istanbul."
The Kremlin has also claimed Russia and Ukraine were on the verge of a deal in the spring of 2022 after Moscow first began the offensive against its neighboring nation.
Putin continued: "We managed to reach an agreement, that is the whole point.
"The signature of the head of the Ukrainian delegation who initialed this document testifies to this, which means that the Ukrainian side was generally satisfied with the agreements reached.
"It did not come into force only because they were given a command not to do so, because the elites of the United States, Europe – some European countries – wanted to achieve a strategic defeat of Russia."
Putin's remarks came just two weeks after Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Ukraine and met with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
Russia's state-owned TASS news agency reported Putin named India among the three countries he is constantly in touch with regarding Ukraine and Moscow is "sincerely making efforts" to resolve the conflict.
Putin said: "We respect our friends and partners, who, I believe, sincerely seek to resolve all issues surrounding this conflict, primarily China, Brazil and India. I constantly keep in touch with our colleagues on this issue."
The Russian despot's comments coincide with Prime Minister Modi's remarks following his visit with President Zelenskyy.
Following his visit to Ukraine, Modi confirmed he spoke to Putin by phone and discussed ways to strengthen India and Russia's partnership.
The Kremlin provided no further details but did confirm the two world leaders spoke by phone.
Modi described their conversation on X, saying: "Reiterated India’s firm commitment to support an early, abiding and peaceful resolution of the conflict."
According to a statement from the Indian foreign ministry, Modi shared "insights" from his visit with Putin and "underlined the importance of dialogue and diplomacy as well as sincere and practical engagement between all stakeholders" to find peace.
