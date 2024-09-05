Battered Vladimir Putin Admits Russia is Finally Ready for Peace Talks With Ukraine — as Thousands of Troops Occupy Kursk

During a Q&A session at the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok, Putin confirmed Russia is open to peace talks with Ukraine – but only based on a confidential 2022 deal reached in Istanbul and later abandoned.

The exact terms of the proposed agreement were never publicly disclosed.

Putin, 71, said: "Are we ready to negotiate with them? We have never refused to do so, but not on the basis of some ephemeral demands, but on the basis of those documents that were agreed and actually initialed in Istanbul."