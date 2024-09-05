Your tip
Ryan Seacrest 'Petrified Exes Will Spill Bedroom Secrets' After Julianne Hough 'Belittled His Masculinity With Relationship Attack'

Source: MEGA

Ryan Seacrest feels he's been slighted after ex-girlfriend Julianne Hough publicly attacked their relationship.

By:

Sept. 5 2024, Published 9:30 a.m. ET

Ryan Seacrest is hurting and feeling his manhood has been slighted after ex Julianne Hough belittled their three-year romance.

And now RadarOnline.com can reveal the new Wheel of Fortune host fears other ex-girlfriends will spill his tightly kept secrets.

An insider said: "He can't understand why she did this to him and thinks she owes him an apology.

ryan seacrest exes spill bedroom secrets julianne hough masculinity
Source: MEGA

Seacrest is scared his other ex-girlfriends will now also spill his tightly kept secrets.

"When Ryan breaks up with someone, the one thing he counts on is discretion. He doesn't want people scrutinizing why he's still single at this age.

"He assumes everyone's laughing at him."

The 36-year-old Dancing with the Stars hoofer, who's now co-hosting the show, dated the 49-year-old media mogul from 2011 to 2013 – and recently said she made herself "smaller" and twisted herself into the type of girl she thought Seacrest wanted.

Hough said: "I had this insecurity.... and so I then started playing smaller. So I was malleable to fit into exactly what somebody needed me to be for them to be happy."

ryan seacrest exes spill bedroom secrets julianne hough masculinity
Source: MEGA

Hough recently opened up about her and Seacrest's three-year romance – even though they split in 2013.

But her shocking confession left the American Idol host fuming.

A source said: "Ryan's stunned that she would attack his masculinity that way. He feels he's been made to look like a fool and a real jerk.

"Truth is, it wasn't a flaming romance. What they had was a glorified friendship, but he thought they had a deal to respect each other."

The upcoming Wheel of Fortune host also split with Aubrey Paige, 26, in April after three years, and previously dated food blogger Shayna Taylor, 32, for eight on-and-off years until their breakup in 2019.

Ryan Seacrest
ryan seacrest exes spill bedroom secrets julianne hough masculinity
Source: MEGA

Seacrest and his latest girlfriend, 26-year-old model Aubrey Paige, broke up in April after three years together.

An insider added: "He's telling Julianne to please stop with this, and make this the last time she embarrasses him."

As RadarOnline.com reported, Seacrest has also allegedly bumped heads with Vanna White, 67, since taking over for Pat Sajack, 77, as the new host of Wheel of Fortune.

Although Seacrest's first episode is scheduled to air on Monday, September 9, he and White began filming earlier this year – and she was said to be left "feeling like a third wheel" during production.

One source said: "They started taping in late May and Vanna has tried to give Ryan advice and show him the ropes.

"But Ryan is a control freak. He finally told her he's doing things his way and he's not trying to be Pat Sajak."

ryan seacrest exes spill bedroom secrets julianne hough masculinity
Source: CBS

Seacrest and Vanna White have allegedly bumped heads since he officially took over for Pat Sajack as the new host of Wheel of Fortune.

The insider continued: "So Vanna is again relegated to the background, but now it's not with Pat, someone she knows and loves, but a new guy, Ryan.

"It's not that she doesn't like Ryan, but her chemistry with Pat was just much more natural. With Ryan, it feels forced and she doesn't want that to come across to loyal viewers – and producers fear the audience will notice it as well."

RadarOnline.com has reached out to Seacrest's team for comment.

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.

