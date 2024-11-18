Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Russia/Ukraine Conflict

World War 3 Fears Hit All-Time High: Zelensky’s Chilling Five-Word Brag to Putin as He Prepares to Fire Missiles Into Russia — And Biden is Accused of Wanting to Start Global Conflict

Split photo of Volodymyr Zelensky, Vladimir Putin.
Source: MEGA

Zelensky is preparing to strike Russia following President's Biden to use US-supplied missiles.

By:

Nov. 18 2024, Published 5:30 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

The conflict between Ukraine and Russia has just been taken to another level as Volodymyr Zelensky prepares to strike Vladimir Putin.

RadarOnline.com can reveal Zelensky said, "Missiles will speak for themselves", after President Joe Biden allowed the president of Ukraine to use US-missiles to hit inside Russian territory for the first time.

Article continues below advertisement
volodymyr zelenskyy mock vladimir putin comedy russia invasion ukraine
Source: MEGA

Zelensky is said to be preparing a strike on Russia.

Article continues below advertisement

Biden, who in two months will leave the White House and be replaced by Donald Trump, gave Ukraine permission for weapons supplied by the United States to be used on Russia, which has led to fears of another World War.

Zelensky said on Sunday: "There's a lot of talk in the media about us receiving permission for respective actions. But strikes are not carried out with words. Such things are not announced. Missiles will speak for themselves."

According to unnamed United States officials, Ukraine plans to kick off its first long-range strikes in the coming days.

Article continues below advertisement
blundering joe biden backtracks by saying he meant to slam pro trump comics racism and not ex presidents supporters as garbage
Source: MEGA

Biden gave Ukraine's president permission to use US-supplied missiles on Russia.

Article continues below advertisement

In September, Putin said he would consider the West "direct participants" in the war in Ukraine if they were to provide the country with the ability to strike targets inside Russia.

Russia responded over the weekend and said America took “a very big step towards the beginning of World War Three" after Biden gave Ukraine the green light.

Biden's decision has been met with mixed reviews, as Shadow defense secretary James Cartlidge said it was the "right time" for permission to be granted to use the weapons, calling the move "important".

However, others have urged the outgoing president to "revisit this idea" and believe Biden "is not making decisions any longer and this escalation will only push us closer to a global conflict."

Article continues below advertisement
us intelligence knew about vladimir putins plans to invade ukraine
Source: MEGA

Putin would consider the West 'direct participants' in the war if they were to provide Ukraine the ability to strike targets inside Russia.

MORE ON:
Russia/Ukraine Conflict

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

Article continues below advertisement

Trump's son, Donald Trump Jr., also lashed out on X and raged: "The Military Industrial Complex seems to want to make sure they get World War 3 going before my father has a chance to create peace and save lives."

"Gotta lock in those $Trillions. Life be damned!!! Imbeciles!" he cried.

Article continues below advertisement

Meanwhile, Sweden is warning its citizens to prepare for a fight as they sent out five million pamphlets listing instructions on how to stockpile food and how to seek shelter in case of a nuclear attack.

The pamphlet, titled If Crisis or War Comes, was sent out by the Swedish Civil Contingencies Agency (MSB), and states: "An insecure world requires preparedness. The military threat to Sweden has increased and we must prepare for the worst - an armed attack."

It also includes: "The global security situation increases the risks that nuclear weapons could be used. In the event of an attack with nuclear, biological or chemical weapons, take cover in the same way as in an air attack... Shelter provides the best protection. After a couple of days, the radiation has decreased significantly."

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump fascist style deportation scheme blueprint border mexico
Source: MEGA

Biden's decision comes two months before he's set to be replaced by Trump.

Article continues below advertisement

Biden's decision comes after Russia hit Ukraine with a brutal missile attack on Sunday, described by officials as the largest over the past months. It targeted energy infrastructure and killed civilians.

According to Zelenskyy, Ukrainian defenses shot down 140 air targets.

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.

More From Radar Online

    RadarOnline Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.