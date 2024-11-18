Zelensky is preparing to strike Russia following President's Biden to use US-supplied missiles.

RadarOnline.com can reveal Zelensky said, "Missiles will speak for themselves", after President Joe Biden allowed the president of Ukraine to use US-missiles to hit inside Russian territory for the first time.

Zelensky is said to be preparing a strike on Russia.

According to unnamed United States officials, Ukraine plans to kick off its first long-range strikes in the coming days.

Zelensky said on Sunday: "There's a lot of talk in the media about us receiving permission for respective actions. But strikes are not carried out with words. Such things are not announced. Missiles will speak for themselves."

Biden, who in two months will leave the White House and be replaced by Donald Trum p, gave Ukraine permission for weapons supplied by the United States to be used on Russia, which has led to fears of another World War.

In September, Putin said he would consider the West "direct participants" in the war in Ukraine if they were to provide the country with the ability to strike targets inside Russia.

Russia responded over the weekend and said America took “a very big step towards the beginning of World War Three" after Biden gave Ukraine the green light.

Biden's decision has been met with mixed reviews, as Shadow defense secretary James Cartlidge said it was the "right time" for permission to be granted to use the weapons, calling the move "important".

However, others have urged the outgoing president to "revisit this idea" and believe Biden "is not making decisions any longer and this escalation will only push us closer to a global conflict."