World War 3 Fears Hit All-Time High: Zelensky’s Chilling Five-Word Brag to Putin as He Prepares to Fire Missiles Into Russia — And Biden is Accused of Wanting to Start Global Conflict
The conflict between Ukraine and Russia has just been taken to another level as Volodymyr Zelensky prepares to strike Vladimir Putin.
RadarOnline.com can reveal Zelensky said, "Missiles will speak for themselves", after President Joe Biden allowed the president of Ukraine to use US-missiles to hit inside Russian territory for the first time.
Biden, who in two months will leave the White House and be replaced by Donald Trump, gave Ukraine permission for weapons supplied by the United States to be used on Russia, which has led to fears of another World War.
Zelensky said on Sunday: "There's a lot of talk in the media about us receiving permission for respective actions. But strikes are not carried out with words. Such things are not announced. Missiles will speak for themselves."
According to unnamed United States officials, Ukraine plans to kick off its first long-range strikes in the coming days.
In September, Putin said he would consider the West "direct participants" in the war in Ukraine if they were to provide the country with the ability to strike targets inside Russia.
Russia responded over the weekend and said America took “a very big step towards the beginning of World War Three" after Biden gave Ukraine the green light.
Biden's decision has been met with mixed reviews, as Shadow defense secretary James Cartlidge said it was the "right time" for permission to be granted to use the weapons, calling the move "important".
However, others have urged the outgoing president to "revisit this idea" and believe Biden "is not making decisions any longer and this escalation will only push us closer to a global conflict."
- Putin Crony Dmitry Medvedev SLAMS President Joe Biden, Says Russia Will Use Nukes To Defend Itself From 'World Conflict'
- 'It's Real': President Joe Biden Confirms Vladimir Putin May Deploy Nukes Against Ukraine
- Vladimir Putin Places Russia's Nuke Triad 'On Highest Alert' As President Joe Biden Visits Ukraine
DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.
Trump's son, Donald Trump Jr., also lashed out on X and raged: "The Military Industrial Complex seems to want to make sure they get World War 3 going before my father has a chance to create peace and save lives."
"Gotta lock in those $Trillions. Life be damned!!! Imbeciles!" he cried.
Meanwhile, Sweden is warning its citizens to prepare for a fight as they sent out five million pamphlets listing instructions on how to stockpile food and how to seek shelter in case of a nuclear attack.
The pamphlet, titled If Crisis or War Comes, was sent out by the Swedish Civil Contingencies Agency (MSB), and states: "An insecure world requires preparedness. The military threat to Sweden has increased and we must prepare for the worst - an armed attack."
It also includes: "The global security situation increases the risks that nuclear weapons could be used. In the event of an attack with nuclear, biological or chemical weapons, take cover in the same way as in an air attack... Shelter provides the best protection. After a couple of days, the radiation has decreased significantly."
Biden's decision comes after Russia hit Ukraine with a brutal missile attack on Sunday, described by officials as the largest over the past months. It targeted energy infrastructure and killed civilians.
According to Zelenskyy, Ukrainian defenses shot down 140 air targets.
Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.