Court Orders Rosie O'Donnell's Meth-Addicted Daughter To Remain Sober as She's Released From Jail After Child Neglect Arrest

Rosie O’Donnell’s meth-addicted daughter, Chelsea Belle, has been ordered by the court to remain sober as she's released from jail. The former television host's troubled daughter was arrested for child neglect after authorities found the house filled with garbage, feces, and drugs, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Source: Oconto County Sheriff’s Office Chelsea was charged with four felonies and two misdemeanors.

Rosie's daughter, Chelsea, 27, was released on $4,000 bond after spending over a month in jail following two arrests within weeks. According to reports, Belle appeared in court in Wisconsin on November 12 and was ordered to maintain "absolute sobriety."

According to the court dockets: “Defendant shall not possess/consume alcoholic beverages. Defendant shall not possess/consume any illegal drugs, drug paraphernalia/controlled substances without a valid prescription.” Belle's next court hearing is scheduled for December 12.

Source: Oconto County Sheriff’s Office Belle's residence residence filled with garbage, feces, and drugs after responding to a domestic disturbance.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, authorities responded to a domestic disturbance in September and found her home filled with garbage, feces, and drugs. Child Protective Services became involved after Chelsea's 11-month-old son was found in his crib surrounded by meth pipes, needles, and a digital scale.

As seen in the exclusive photos obtained by RadarOnline.com, the outside of Chelsea's Wisconsin home was surrounded by garbage. The 27-year-old was charged with four felony counts of "maintaining a drug trafficking place, child neglect, possession of methamphetamine and THC" on September 10. Court documents also show she was hit with two misdemeanors, "disorderly conduct/domestic abuse" and "possession of illegally obtained prescription drugs".

Source: @chelybear0806/Instagram CPS became involved after Chelsea's son was found in his crib surrounded by drugs.

While searching the home, officers found "used needles with dried blood," "a straw that had been cut off and burnt," "used gem bags with white residue," as well as other items near the 11-month-old. Authorities also saw "rotten food and dirty moldy dishes," as well as "dirty diapers, used female hygiene products, unclean underwear with feces and blood stains, and used razor blades on the floor." Following the arrest, Belle was released on bond — but just weeks later, she found herself under arrest again. During a traffic stop, police found meth and pills on the 27-year-old. She was arrested and charged with three felonies of possession of meth, bail jumping, possession of narcotics, and other misdemeanor charges.

Rosie, who adopted Chelsea when she was a baby, made a statement on Instagram after the second arrest. Alongside a photo of Belle, the former talk show host wrote: "Chelsea is in the news today — this is a photo from a better time. Sadly, this is not new for our family. Chelsea has struggled with drug addiction for a decade — we are all hopeful she will find her way out of this deadly disease." Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.