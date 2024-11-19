Tragic Steve Irwin’s Daughter Bindi is Finally Reconnecting With Her Grandad Bob Snr — But Her Mom Terri is ‘Furious’
Bindi Irwin is hoping to reconnect with her grandfather, however, her decision has left her mom seething.
RadarOnline.com can reveal there may be some tension between Bindi and her mother, Terri, as the 26-year-old previously missed an important family gala adding to rumors there is a major rift.
Earlier this year, the Irwin family held their annual Steve Irwin gala in Las Vegas, Nevada to honor the late Australian zookeeper and conservationist who passed away in 2006.
However, Bindi was a no-show, as was her husband, Chandler Powell, and their daughter, three-year-old Grace Warrior. Sources now believe Bindi missed the event after her mother was upset to learn of her plans to reconnect with her grandfather, Bob Snr.
It's been 16 years since Bindi last spoke to Snr after a family feud left them estranged. Two years before the death of his son Steve, Sny decided to step away from Australia zoo.
During a 2008 interview, Snr explained: "I just felt it was better for everybody concerned if I left Australia zoo and Judy [Bob's second wife] and I and all of our friends were able to continue Steve's work the way I believe it should be done."
However, almost two decades later Bindi has apparently had a "change of heart" when it comes speaking to her grandfather.
A friend of Bindi shared: "She's realized the bitter family feud that has seen them estranged for years has finally taken its toll on her and husband Chandler, and their daughter Grace Warrior.
"She's told her mom she wants her daughter to know her dad's dad - that she wants to mend the rift before her granddad dies, but Terri is reportedly disappointed that her daughter would even consider such a thing after so many years of silence and bad blood."
This is not the first time Bindi has shown interest in crossing paths with her grandfather again. In 2021, she shared a Facebook post celebrating Father's Day , saying she was thankful for the "three most incredible fathers in her life"; her late father, her husband Powell, and her father-in-law Chris."
However, when a fan asked why she hadn't included her grandfather, Bindi opened up.
She wrote at the time: "I really wish that my entire family could spend time with Grace. Unfortunately, my grandfather Bob has shown no interest in spending time with me or my family.
"From the time I was a little girl he has ignored me, preferring to spend time doing anything else rather than being with me. He has never said a single kind word to me personally. It breaks my heart."
Bindi went on to claim: "We have also been his financial support since 1992 when he returned from Australia Zoo, sending him funds every week..."
Three years since that post has made a difference, however, as a source said: "She's also realized Bob has suffered enough and she wants him to at least know she's truly sorry for all the hurt. Even if that means putting young Grace in her car seat and driving up to her granddad's remote rural property near Kingaroy in Queensland's north-west to make peace, then she will do it with or without Terri's blessing."
The insider does not believe Terri is ready to budge on her stance, so it will have to be up to Bindi.
The source explained: "It's all up to a very brave Bindi to end this feud. They're running out of time because Bob is not getting any younger."
