Tragic Steve Irwin’s Daughter Bindi is Finally Reconnecting With Her Grandad Bob Snr — But Her Mom Terri is ‘Furious’

A friend of Bindi shared: "She's realized the bitter family feud that has seen them estranged for years has finally taken its toll on her and husband Chandler, and their daughter Grace Warrior.

"She's told her mom she wants her daughter to know her dad's dad - that she wants to mend the rift before her granddad dies, but Terri is reportedly disappointed that her daughter would even consider such a thing after so many years of silence and bad blood."

This is not the first time Bindi has shown interest in crossing paths with her grandfather again. In 2021, she shared a Facebook post celebrating Father's Day , saying she was thankful for the "three most incredible fathers in her life"; her late father, her husband Powell, and her father-in-law Chris."

However, when a fan asked why she hadn't included her grandfather, Bindi opened up.