Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Ex-Bodyguard Makes Sensational Claim Rapper Indulged in Animal Sacrifice Ritual to Keep Him From Being Convicted in Shyne Shooting Case
Sean 'Diddy' Combs' former bodyguard has claimed the indicted rapper once participated in a bizarre animal sacrifice ritual to avoid conviction.
Gene Deal, who worked for Combs', claimed the hip hop mogul sacrificed a bird on the morning the Manhattan jury was set to deliver its verdict in the 1999 New York nightclub shooting case – for which rapper Shyne was sentenced, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Combs, who was with his then-girlfriend Jennifer Lopez at the club the night the shooting happened, risked 15 years in prison if convicted of weapons possession and attempted bribery.
According to Deal, the rapper resorted to supernatural methods to help secure a favorable outcome in the case.
In the new Hulu documentary The Honorable Shyne, Deal explained Combs' strange encounter with an unidentified man in New York's Central Park that morning.
He explained: "When [Combs] got close to the guy, he just dropped down to his knees. Next thing I see, is this smoke just going back and forth around [Combs]. I guess it was sage or something like that."
The former bodyguard then claimed the man prayed alongside the rapper and told him to grab a bird from a cage he had brought for the ritual.
Deal continued: "[Combs] took this white bird and threw it up in the air. The bird just fell to the ground, boom, like it was a brick. I was like, 'Oh, s—!' … The bird died, man … the bird didn't even move. [Combs] just walked away from him real quick."
The rapper was ultimately acquitted of all charges, while 21-year-old Shyne was sentenced to prison and deported to his home country of Belize after his release.
Shyne was sentenced to 10 years for assault, reckless endangerment, and criminal possession of a firearm in connection with the Club New York shooting – which left three people injured, including a woman who was shot in the face.
While he may have gotten out of the 1999 conviction, Combs is currently in custody at Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center after being charged with sex trafficking, racketeering, and transportation to engage in prostitution on September 16.
The hip-hop mogul has pleaded not guilty and has continuously denied any wrongdoing.
This wasn't the first time Deal had spoken out against Combs since his arrest, previously suggesting politicians would be exposed for taking part in the producer's alleged "Freak Offs".
Combs was accused of orchestrating "extended sexual performances" he called "Freak Offs", which "sometimes lasted days at a time, involved multiple commercial sex workers, and often involved a variety of narcotics such as ketamine, ecstasy, and GHB, which Combs distributed to the sex workers to keep them obedient and compliant."
Deal went on The Art of Dialogue podcast in late September, noting the scandal as a whole was much "bigger than Diddy".
He said: "You know who else they were doing an investigation on during that whole time period? It was the mayor and the politicians in New York City."
Diddy's ex-bodyguard noted Mayor Adams was also caught up in a separate scandal, with officials he hired resigning and several of his associates being investigated amid accusations of "corruption and mismanagement".
He suggested: "If you look at it, you have to say, because of Mayor Adams and his relationship with Diddy, it brought on the Southern District of New York to start investigating Diddy on civil lawsuits put against him."
Combs is currently set to appear in court on May 5.
