Ex-Rapper 'Framed' in Infamous 'Diddy' and J Lo Club Shooting Opens Up About 'Betrayal and Forgiveness' After 8 Years Behind Bars

Barrow was just 19 years old and about to see success in the music industry when he found himself in the middle of a club shooting in New York City while out with Combs and Lopez in 1999.

The chaos began when Combs got into an altercation with another man, and shots were fired. The shooting left three bystanders injured, as Combs and Barrow headed to trial.

While one of the victims claimed Combs had accidentally shot her, only Barrow was convicted of assault and reckless endangerment and sentenced to eight years in prison.