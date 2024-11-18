'Diddy' Lawyers Claim Feds 'Raided his Jail Cell' and Seized Key Information for Trial — as Alleged Victims' Attorney is 'Sued for Extortion' of Disgraced Rapper

Federal agents have reportedly stormed Sean 'Diddy' Combs' jail cell and seized his handwritten notes intended for his legal team. The shamed rapper's lawyers claimed prosecutors have obtained attorney-client privileged material from his jail cell at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, which contained private information about his upcoming trial, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Source: MEGA Federal agents reportedly seized handwritten letters intended for the rapper's legal team.

The 55-year-old is currently awaiting trial on sex trafficking and racketeering charges at the "relaxed" facility, where he has been denied bail on several occasions. Defense attorney Marc Agnifilo claimed the confiscated material contained Combs' handwritten notes to his legal team, which outlined defense witnesses and strategies for his May 5 trial.

Source: MEGA Combs is accused of racketeering, sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution.

Agnifilo said the feds admitted to seizing the notes, claiming the action breached Combs' Fourth, Fifth, and Sixth Amendment rights. He explained in court documents viewed by Billboard: "This search and seizure are in violation of Mr. Combs' [constitutional] rights.

"The targeted seizure of a pre-trial detainee's work product and privileged materials – created in preparation for trial – is outrageous government conduct amounting to a substantive due process violation. "This is a matter of grave concern that, most respectfully, must be addressed immediately, because the U.S. Attorney, and it seems the trial prosecutors, are currently in possession of privileged materials we request a full evidentiary hearing as soon as the Court can accommodate us."

The jail cell seizure comes after it was noted that Combs' dorm facility has more laid-back rules than general population confinement – especially in the 4 North unit where he is shacked up. Previous inhabitants even said he could "talk to women" through small holes in the floor. Gene Borrello, who previously spent time in the unit, told The New York Post: "There are grates in one of the rooms of 4 North. They have little holes. If you lay down, you can look through the holes and talk to the women one floor down and see them."

Source: MEGA A 3-page letter was filed by the Combs' legal team with the Southern District of New York.

Just days after Combs' alleged jail cell raid, it was revealed a prominent figure was suing the lawyer repping more than 120 of the rapper's alleged victims – Tony Buzbee. The plaintiff, identified as "John Doe", accused the attorney of "shamelessly attempting to extort exorbitant sums" from him, threatening to file a lawsuit filled with "wildly false horrific allegations" unless he pays.

Source: MEGA Combs was accused of throwing 'Freak Off' parties where he would record sexual acts being performed.

The "high profile individual", who claimed to have a close relationship and to have attended various events with the hip-hop mogul, filed his own lawsuit in L.A. County Superior Court on Monday. The man said Buzbee and his firm threatened to reveal "entirely fabricated and malicious allegations of sexual assault – including multiple incidents of rape of a minor, both male and female – against Plaintiff if he refuses to comply with their demands."