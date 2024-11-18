Nicole Kidman's Most Heart-Rending Interview Yet: Actress Tells How She Regularly Wakes Up 'Crying and Gasping' About her Mortality, Marriage and Late Mom

Nicole Kidman has opened up about her own mortality.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the actress confessed in her most candid and raw interview yet that she often wakes up "at 3 AM crying and gasping" over the realization of getting older, parents dying and raising children.

Kidman, 57, reflected on how she's become more "open to emotions" with age while discussing her latest boundary-pushing film, Babygirl.