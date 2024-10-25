Your tip
Nicole Kidman's 'Babygirl' Co-Star Harris Dickinson, 28, Admits They 'Freestyled' Sex Scenes After Intimacy Coordinator Advice — As She Admits Constant Orgasms On Set

Composite photo of Nicole Kidman and Harris Dickinson
Source: MEGA

Nicole Kidman and Harris Dickinson improvised their love scenes in 'Babygirl'.

By:

Oct. 25 2024, Published 4:15 p.m. ET

Nicole Kidman has revealed she and her Babygirl co-star "freestyled" some of their sex scenes with help from the film's intimacy coordinator.

RadarOnline.com can reveal how the Eyes Wide Shut actress had experienced "burnout" from having to fake orgasms so many times on camera during the filming of the exotic thriller.

nicole kidman babygirl harris dickinson freestyled sex scenes intimacy
Source: MEGA

Kidman stars in the film as a high-powered CEO who gets into an affair with a much-younger man played by Dickinson

During a recent interview to promote their new film, Kidman, 57, and Harris Dickinson, 28, opened up about the process of filming their most intimate scenes.

Dickinson revealed: "We'd have a discussion with the intimacy coordinator, and then Nicole and I kind of did our own thing with it once we set the parameters of what we were both comfortable with.

"The intimacy coordinator is saying, 'What are you comfortable with? What do you want as a director? What are you comfortable doing from that vision?' They're facilitating that and doing it very delicately without interrupting the actual scene."

nicole kidman babygirl harris dickinson freestyled sex scenes intimacy
Source: MEGA

Kidman shared that she was worried about doing the film 'justice'.

Kidman chimed in during the interview, admitting she felt the most challenging part of making the film was "actually doing it justice and trying to be open and raw and available each day in every which way to explore".

The Moulin Rouge star said: "Because of the nature of that film, it was either going to be completely vulnerable and exposed, or you were going to be protected, and then the thing wouldn't connect.

"When I met with [Director Halina Reijn], and we talked through it, I was just like, 'Just give us a safe space', and then, 'Please don't make me look like a fool.'"

Nicole Kidman

nicole kidman babygirl harris dickinson freestyled sex scenes intimacy
Source: MEGA

She also revealed she nearly experienced 'burnout' from having to imitate orgasms.

Kidman stars in the film as a high-powered CEO who puts her career and family on the line when she begins an affair with a much younger man, played by Dickinson.

Kidman previously opened up about the film's sexual nature, revealing earlier this week how she nearly experienced "burnout" from having to fake several orgasms on camera.

The Academy Award-winning actress told the outlet: "There were times when we were shooting where I was like, 'I don't want to [imitate] orgasm anymore.'

"Don't come near me. I hate doing this. I don't care if I am never touched again in my life!"

nicole kidman babygirl harris dickinson freestyled sex scenes intimacy
Source: MEGA

'Babygirl' is set to be released by A24 in December.

Kidman claimed being "so present all the time" during the sex scenes became one of the most taxing parts of her job and claimed it almost burnt out her passion for it.

She told the Sun she started to feel "over it".

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.

