Nicole Kidman's 'Babygirl' Co-Star Harris Dickinson, 28, Admits They 'Freestyled' Sex Scenes After Intimacy Coordinator Advice — As She Admits Constant Orgasms On Set

During a recent interview to promote their new film, Kidman, 57, and Harris Dickinson, 28, opened up about the process of filming their most intimate scenes.

Dickinson revealed: "We'd have a discussion with the intimacy coordinator, and then Nicole and I kind of did our own thing with it once we set the parameters of what we were both comfortable with.

"The intimacy coordinator is saying, 'What are you comfortable with? What do you want as a director? What are you comfortable doing from that vision?' They're facilitating that and doing it very delicately without interrupting the actual scene."