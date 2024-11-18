Trump Gearing Up to 'Set World on Fire': How The Don's Energy Secretary Pick Spells Disaster For Climate Change Battle
Another day, another controversial cabinet selection by President-elect Donald Trump who continues to baffle and anger Americans with his decisions.
RadarOnline.com can reveal how Trump's pick of Chris Wright to serve as his Energy secretary may be bad news for the fight against climate change – with activists saying it's a sign he's on a mission to "set the world on fire" by following through on his relentless "drill baby drill" fossil fuels policy.
Over the weekend the incoming president revealed Wright, a donor and fracking company leader of Liberty Energy, will lead the department in a statement.
He shared: "Chris has been a leading technologist and entrepreneur in Energy. He has worked in Nuclear, Solar, Geothermal, and Oil and Gas.
"Most significantly, Chris was one of the pioneers who helped launch the American Shale Revolution that fueled American Energy Independence, and transformed the Global Energy Markets and Geopolitics.”
In addition to his position, the 78-year-old also revealed Wright would be a part of a newly formed Council of National Energy, which is being led by his nominee for Interior secretary, Doug Burgum.
The council will be all about cutting regulations and increasing investments to ramp up oil and gas production.
While Trump is once again raving about his latest cabinet pick, those concerned about the the country's future when it comes to climate are not as happy.
In 2023, Wright said there is no climate crisis, stating in a video: "There’s no such thing as clean energy or dirty energy. All energy sources have impacts on the world both positive and negative."
He added: "... There is no climate crisis and we’re not in the midst of an energy transition either. Humans and all complex life on earth is simply impossible without carbon dioxide. Hence the term carbon pollution is outrageous.”
President Joe Biden even attempted to make moves to put the country on a cleaner path, including putting a stop to licenses for gas exports and announcing new fines for gas leaks from the domestic fossil fuel industry.
However, Trump and Wright are expected to undo those decisions.
Climate experts, some of who have called Wright's selection as "disastrous", believe other countries will follow suit if America is not doing much for the climate.
While Trump wants to increase fossil fuel production in the United States, many analysts, including Exxon CEO Darren Woods have said oil and natural gas output in the country will not change in response to the results of the election.
This is not the only cabinet decision Trump has made that has ruffled plenty of feathers.
The former reality star's selections include Matt Gaetz as U.S. Attorney General and Fox News host Pete Hegseth as Secretary of Defense. He's also appointed Kristi Noem as Homeland Security Secretary, and even picked Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy to run the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).
Last week, Trump also confirmed he nominated former Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to lead the Department of Health and Human Services.
Outrage followed due to Kennedy's anti-vaccine activism.
Trump shared in a statement: "Mr. Kennedy will restore these Agencies to the traditions of Gold Standard Scientific Research, and beacons of Transparency, to end the Chronic Disease epidemic, and to Make America Great and Healthy Again!"
