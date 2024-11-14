Your tip
Trump Leaves Americans Raging as He Taps RFK Jr. to Lead Department of Health in Don's Latest 'Crazy' Cabinet Pick

Composite photo of Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Donald Trump
Donald Trump has tapped Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to lead the Department of Health and Human Services.

Nov. 14 2024

Donald Trump has announced yet another controversial cabinet choice.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the president-elect nominated environmental lawyer and former Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to lead the Department of Health and Human Services.

The nomination has sparked outrage due to Kennedy's anti-vaccine activism.

robert f kennedy jr block obsessed olivia nuzzi nude photos sexts
Kennedy has been nominated to lead the Department of Health and Human Services.

In the event the Senate confirms his nomination, Kennedy, 70, would oversee the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and its nearly $2billion budget, as well as its 13 separate subagencies.

The HHS is responsible for administering federal health programs – including Medicare, Medicaid and the Affordable Care Act – as well as responding to public health threats, approval of new drugs and vaccine-related research and administration.

During his 2024 presidential campaign, Kennedy touted the need for major reform within the health department, often citing debunked anti-vaccine conspiracy theories and claims about the U.S. food supply being filled with harmful preservatives and "poison" linked to chronic diseases.

donald trump unmask beautiful blonde duffle bag portable printer
Trump announced Kennedy's nomination on Truth Social, writing the anti-vac activist would make 'Make America Great and Healthy Again'.

As has been the case in his previous cabinet selections, Trump announced Kennedy's nomination on Truth Social.

He wrote: "I am thrilled to announce Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as The United States Secretary of Health and Human Services (HHS).

"For too long, Americans have been crushed by the industrial food complex and drug companies who have engaged in deception, misinformation, and disinformation when it comes to Public Health.

"Mr. Kennedy will restore these Agencies to the traditions of Gold Standard Scientific Research, and beacons of Transparency, to end the Chronic Disease epidemic, and to Make America Great and Healthy Again!"

robert f kennedy jr block obsessed olivia nuzzi nude photos sexts
Social media users expressed outrage at scandal-ridden Kennedy being selected for the position.

While it has long been suspected Kennedy would serve in the Trump administration in some capacity after he ended his presidential campaign and endorsed Trump, social media users were still outraged over the nomination.

MSNBC contributor and podcast host Brian Tyler Cohen mocked the irony of an anti-vax activist leading the health department, wrote on X: "Big win for polio today."

Another wrote: "Putting RFK Jr. in charge of America’s health is beyond reckless — it's deadly. His conspiratorial pseudoscience would dismantle decades of public health progress and put lives at risk."

donald trump attorney general matt gaetz quit congress ethics report
Kennedy's nomination comes on the heels of backlash toward Rep. Matt Gaetz being nominated for Trump's Attorney General.

A third chimed in: "Robert F Kennedy Jr. the conspiracy theorist who believes covid-19 was specifically designed to not affect Jews and the Chinese, had literal brain worms, and believes vaccines cause autism. In charge of Health and Human Services. In the US. Lol. LMAO, even. What a joke."

Others shared memes and joked that the country was "cooked".

Kennedy's name also became a trending topic on X along with measles, as his connection to a deadly measles outbreak in Samoa in 2019 resurfaced.

Kennedy is the latest scandal-ridden nominee to be selected by Trump to join his incoming administration.

So far, Trump has nominated Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz for Attorney General, despite the congressman being investigated for sex trafficking, as well as nominating Fox News host Pete Hegseth for Secretary of Defense.

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.

