Trump Leaves Americans Raging as He Taps RFK Jr. to Lead Department of Health in Don's Latest 'Crazy' Cabinet Pick

RadarOnline.com can reveal the president-elect nominated environmental lawyer and former Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to lead the Department of Health and Human Services.

In the event the Senate confirms his nomination, Kennedy, 70, would oversee the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and its nearly $2billion budget, as well as its 13 separate subagencies.

The HHS is responsible for administering federal health programs – including Medicare, Medicaid and the Affordable Care Act – as well as responding to public health threats, approval of new drugs and vaccine-related research and administration.

During his 2024 presidential campaign, Kennedy touted the need for major reform within the health department, often citing debunked anti-vaccine conspiracy theories and claims about the U.S. food supply being filled with harmful preservatives and "poison" linked to chronic diseases.