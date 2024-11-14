'Desperate Housewives' Diva Eva Longoria Quits 'Dystopian' Hollywood After Trump Victory — And Declares: 'Most Americans Aren’t so Lucky'
Desperate Housewives star Eva Longoria has quit 'dystopian' Hollywood after President Donald Trump's historic victory.
RadarOnline.com can reveal why the actress decided to pack her bags and move out of the country — despite making an appearance at the Democratic National Convention to support Vice President Kamala Harris in August.
Regarding her life in the United States, Longoria told Marie Claire: “I had my whole adult life here. But even before [the pandemic], it was changing. The vibe was different. And then COVID happened, and it pushed it over the edge.
"Whether it’s the homelessness or the taxes, not that I want to s--- on California — it just feels like this chapter in my life is done now.”
Just last week, Trump shocked the country and won the historic 2024 presidential election against Vice President Harris.
Longoria revealed the election results also made an impact on her decision to finalize her move.
She stated: “The shocking part is not that he won. It’s that a convicted criminal who spews so much hate could hold the highest office."
Longoria added: “If he keeps his promises, it’s going to be a scary place.”
She also said that she was "depressed" following his win in 2016.
The actress explained: “It was like, ‘Does my vote really matter? Am I really making a difference?’ I was so untethered to the core of what I believe because I truly believed in my soul that the best person wins. And then that happened, and I was like, ‘Oh, wait. The best person doesn’t win.’”
- Democrats' Blame Game: Liberal Sore Losers Gang Up on George Clooney — and Claim His Sweary Joe Biden Op-Ed Caused Crushing Trump Victory
- Celebrity White House War! All the Stars Who Have Endorsed Kamala Harris and Donald Trump as Election Race Reaches Fever Pitch
- Kamala Harris' Presidential Campaign Crisis Exposed: 'Desperate' Vice-President's Team 'Gripped by In-Fighting' as Donald Trump Emerges As Red-Hot Favorite in White House Race
DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.
After decades in the business — and a multi-million dollar net worth — Longoria acknowledged the "privilege" she has to make such a massive decision.
The actress explained: “I get to escape and go somewhere. Most Americans aren’t so lucky. They’re going to be stuck in this dystopian country, and my anxiety and sadness is for them.”
Longoria and her husband, José Bastón, now split their time in Mexico and Spain with their son, 6-year-old Santiago.
Longoria took the stage at the 2024 Democrat National Convention in Chicago, which was her third time speaking at the event.
The actress, who switched back and forth from English to Spanish, said: "As Americans, we're all part of one big family, somos familia. And as familia, we have to have each other's back. We have to support each other's dreams, because Kamala's success is our success, and she supports us to dream big, too."
At the end of her speech, she tried to market a new tagline for Harris' campaign by adjusting the Spanish phrase "Si se puede," which means "Yes, we can," to "She se puede."
Other celebrity appearances included Kerry Washington, Tony Goldwyn, Stevie Wonder, and Lil Jon.
Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.