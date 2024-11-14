Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Entertainment > Eva Longoria

'Desperate Housewives' Diva Eva Longoria Quits 'Dystopian' Hollywood After Trump Victory — And Declares: 'Most Americans Aren’t so Lucky'

Photo of Eva Longoria.
Source: MEGA

Longoria has quit 'dystopian' Hollywood after decades in the business.

By:

Nov. 14 2024, Published 5:19 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Desperate Housewives star Eva Longoria has quit 'dystopian' Hollywood after President Donald Trump's historic victory.

RadarOnline.com can reveal why the actress decided to pack her bags and move out of the country — despite making an appearance at the Democratic National Convention to support Vice President Kamala Harris in August.

Article continues below advertisement
eva longoria ditching hollywood
Source: MEGA

Eva Longoria has quit 'dystopian' Hollywood after President Donald Trump's victory.

Article continues below advertisement

Regarding her life in the United States, Longoria told Marie Claire: “I had my whole adult life here. But even before [the pandemic], it was changing. The vibe was different. And then COVID happened, and it pushed it over the edge.

"Whether it’s the homelessness or the taxes, not that I want to s--- on California — it just feels like this chapter in my life is done now.”

Article continues below advertisement

Just last week, Trump shocked the country and won the historic 2024 presidential election against Vice President Harris.

Longoria revealed the election results also made an impact on her decision to finalize her move.

She stated: “The shocking part is not that he won. It’s that a convicted criminal who spews so much hate could hold the highest office."

Article continues below advertisement
eva longoria ditching hollywood
Source: mega

Longoria and her husband split their time in Mexico and Spain with their son, 6-year-old Santiago.

Article continues below advertisement

Longoria added: “If he keeps his promises, it’s going to be a scary place.”

She also said that she was "depressed" following his win in 2016.

The actress explained: “It was like, ‘Does my vote really matter? Am I really making a difference?’ I was so untethered to the core of what I believe because I truly believed in my soul that the best person wins. And then that happened, and I was like, ‘Oh, wait. The best person doesn’t win.’”

MORE ON:
Eva Longoria

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

Article continues below advertisement

After decades in the business — and a multi-million dollar net worth — Longoria acknowledged the "privilege" she has to make such a massive decision.

The actress explained: “I get to escape and go somewhere. Most Americans aren’t so lucky. They’re going to be stuck in this dystopian country, and my anxiety and sadness is for them.”

Longoria and her husband, José Bastón, now split their time in Mexico and Spain with their son, 6-year-old Santiago.

Article continues below advertisement
eva longoria
Source: MEGA

Longoria took the stage at the 2024 Democrat National Convention in Chicago.

Article continues below advertisement

Longoria took the stage at the 2024 Democrat National Convention in Chicago, which was her third time speaking at the event.

The actress, who switched back and forth from English to Spanish, said: "As Americans, we're all part of one big family, somos familia. And as familia, we have to have each other's back. We have to support each other's dreams, because Kamala's success is our success, and she supports us to dream big, too."

At the end of her speech, she tried to market a new tagline for Harris' campaign by adjusting the Spanish phrase "Si se puede," which means "Yes, we can," to "She se puede."

Other celebrity appearances included Kerry Washington, Tony Goldwyn, Stevie Wonder, and Lil Jon.

Article continues below advertisement

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.

eva longoria
Source: MEGA

Longoria admitted 'I get to escape and go somewhere. Most Americans aren’t so lucky.'

More From Radar Online

    RadarOnline Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.