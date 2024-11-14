'Desperate Housewives' Diva Eva Longoria Quits 'Dystopian' Hollywood After Trump Victory — And Declares: 'Most Americans Aren’t so Lucky'

RadarOnline.com can reveal why the actress decided to pack her bags and move out of the country — despite making an appearance at the Democratic National Convention to support Vice President Kamala Harris in August.

Regarding her life in the United States, Longoria told Marie Claire: “I had my whole adult life here. But even before [the pandemic], it was changing. The vibe was different. And then COVID happened, and it pushed it over the edge.

"Whether it’s the homelessness or the taxes, not that I want to s--- on California — it just feels like this chapter in my life is done now.”