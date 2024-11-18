Vain Bruce Springsteen, 75, 'Dicing With Death' by 'Starving Himself' to Maintain his 'Mean and Lean' Look: 'He's Skipping Most Meals'
Rock star Bruce Springsteen looks Born to Be Run-Down these days, sparking fears his obsession with staying "lean and mean" by starving himself is adding to his health woes, said sources.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the Boss, 75, has shocked fans with his gaunt appearance, which comes after the peptic ulcer disease diagnosis that forced him to postpone dates on his tour for six months last year.
An insider revealed: "He's always been a stickler for a clean and green diet, but now he's skipping most meals. He's focused on his music, telling friends he's just not hungry and that his lyrics feed him."
The “Hungry Heart” singer, whose new documentary, Road Diary: Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band, dropped on Hulu and Disney+ on October 25, admitted he only has one full meal a day.
He said: "I'll have a bit of fruit in the morning and then I'll have dinner. That has kept me lean and mean."
But sources said he may be getting too lean for his own good.
An insider said: "At his age, he probably needs a better-balanced diet that includes more calories from healthy carbs and fats. Bruce is doing himself no favors by running around on steel wheels with hunger pains."
Along with his own health challenges, Springsteen recently revealed that his wife, Patti Scialfa, 71, has been battling a rare blood cancer since 2018.
The insider said: "The hope is that Bruce realizes that hardly eating is not good for him and he changes before it's too late".
