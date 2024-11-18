Vain Bruce Springsteen, 75, 'Dicing With Death' by 'Starving Himself' to Maintain his 'Mean and Lean' Look: 'He's Skipping Most Meals'

An insider revealed: "He's always been a stickler for a clean and green diet, but now he's skipping most meals. He's focused on his music, telling friends he's just not hungry and that his lyrics feed him."

The “Hungry Heart” singer, whose new documentary, Road Diary: Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band, dropped on Hulu and Disney+ on October 25, admitted he only has one full meal a day.

He said: "I'll have a bit of fruit in the morning and then I'll have dinner. That has kept me lean and mean."