WATCH: The Full Video Revealing the Truth Behind Awkward 'Gladiator II' Red Carpet Exchange Between Pedro Pascal and Denzel Washington
A full video of Pedro Pascal and Denzel Washington’s red carpet exchange has emerged after a viral moment captured the two throwing sharp jabs at one another during London's Gladiator II premiere.
What initially seemed like an "awkward" exchange between The Last of Us star and the two-time Academy Award winner has now been revealed as playful banter, with Washington teasing Pascal about his rising fame, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The video, shared on Paramount UK's Instagram account, showed the Gladiator II stars' light-hearted friendship as they ping-ponged about their careers.
Washington, 69, started off joking that Pascal was "not as good an actor" as him before poking fun at his in-demand status.
He added: "They're going to change the name of the movie from Gladiator II to Pedro I starring Pedro, written by Pedro, directed by Pedro, edited by Pedro."
The 49-year-old then shook his head "no" and said he'd only take direction from Washington, replying: "I'm glad that a trilogy is in my future. I hope you're up for it!"
Washington then looked at the camera seriously, declaring he "wouldn't be in it" before breaking character and going in for a hug.
He continued: "Good man. Great actor," before adding the joke: "Good... I wouldn't call him a friend, but, what we doing next?"
Seemingly hurt by the jab, Pascal asked: "What do you mean?!"
The American Gangster star replied: "Well, it's not like we have tea, you know?"
Pascal then joked he was "waiting in the wings" and would "have tea with him anytime".
- 'Gladiator 2' Gay Scandal: Denzel Washington Reveals Movie Bosses Cut 'Full on the Lips' Homosexual Kiss — 'I Guess They Weren't Ready for That Yet!'
- Timothée Chalamet 'Stuck Doing Endless Reshoots' For Bob Dylan Biopic 'To Measure Up to Might of Co-Star Edward Norton's Commanding Performance'
- Queen Elizabeth to Make Movie Cameo From Beyond Grave: Late Monarch to Pop Up for VERY Emotional Moment in Upcoming Hollywood Blockbuster
DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.
After inviting Pascal over to his Los Angeles house, Washington's wife Pauletta interrupted the duo to give the Chilean actor a hug.
Pascal then confirmed he and Pauletta were friends as Washington joked back, "Yeah right ya'll are friends!"
Washington added: "You see how that goes? This is life. This is how it goes. This is Pedro, and he's been making time with my wife. If I were in Gladiator, I'd kill Pedro right now. But I won't do that because he's a nice guy."
The 69-year-old then posed with his wife of 41 years, with whom he shares four children: son John, 40; daughter Katia, 36; and twins Olivia and Malcolm, 33.
Gladiator II stars Washington as Macrinus – a former slave turned powerbroker who runs a stable of gladiators and aims to become the Roman emperor – as well as Pascal as Roman general Marcus Acacius.
The highly-anticipated sequel will hit U.S. theaters this Friday.
Washington is reunited with director Ridley Scott on the sequel, which also stars Irish actor Paul Mescal, after their work together on 2007's American Gangster.
It was Scott's involvement which convinced the Malcolm X star to sign up, which has proven to be a savvy move – as Washington is now being touted for another Oscar for his role in the film.
He told Empire Magazine: "I have to be inspired by the filmmaker, and I was tremendously inspired by Ridley.
"We had a great go-round the first go-round and here we are. He's engaged. He's excited about life and his next film. He's an inspiration. We should all want to feel like that at 86."
Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.