Was The Fix In? Netflix Remains SILENT on Sensational Claim Jake Paul-Mike Tyson Fight Was Rigged — as Tell-Tale Sign of Alleged Scam is Revealed
Netflix has remained silent as rumors swirl that the record-breaking fight between Jake Paul and Mike Tyson was "rigged."
On Friday night, viewers took to social media to show the exact moment that "proves" the 27-year-old's unanimous-decision victory against the legendary 58-year-old boxer was fixed, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Hours after the event, a fan took to X to point out the moment that allegedly "proves" the shocking theory.
A user shared a clip of the social media star sticking his tongue out at the iconic boxer with the caption: "Jake Paul signaling for Mike to take it easy."
Many users responded to the claim and agreed the fight seemed "staged."
One said: "Tyson acknowledged the signal watch Tyson's head. Moving up and down."
Another wrote: "Yep definitely set up!"
A third replied: "I strongly believe they made some type of agreement because everyone who has watched boxing before knows that Tyson had caught this dude with one combo, he would’ve been hurt for real. I guess Tyson needs the money."
Hours before the event, a "fake script" was allegedly "leaked" on social media that detailed what was allegedly going to happen during each round.
One user wrote: "Ain't no way bro. The script got leaked! #PaulVsTyson Jake Paul gonna knock out Mike Tyson!"
After the alleged "leak," many media outlets shut down the reports and claimed it was "fake."
The event was surrounded by much backlash as many viewers believed it was "unfair" due to the age difference — Tyson is 58 years old and Paul is only 27 years old.
One user wrote on X: "Jake Paul is 27 and Mike Tyson is 58. How is it even a fair fight?"
Another said: "So f------ rigged and horrifically unfair, beating a 58-year-old man when you’re 27 doesn’t make you a great fighter, Jake Paul wouldn’t be able to look a 27-year-old Mike Tyson in the eyes let alone beat him in the ring."
After the record-breaking event, the 27-year-old claimed it "took it easy" on the iconic boxer during the eight-round heavyweight match.
The social media star turned-boxer explained that he noticed the legend was struggling in the third round.
He said: “I wanted to give the fans a show, but I didn’t want to hurt someone that didn’t need to be hurt."
As previously reported, the fight was delayed in June after Tyson suffered terrifying medical issues, which he opened up about more in a tweet following the event.
The boxer tweeted the day after the event: "This is one of those situations when you lost but still won. I’m grateful for last night. No regrets to get in ring one last time. I almost died in June. Had 8 blood transfusions. Lost half my blood and 25lbs in hospital and had to fight to get healthy to fight so I won. "To have my children see me stand toe to toe and finish 8 rounds with a talented fighter half my age in front of a packed Dallas Cowboy stadium is an experience that no man has the right to ask for. Thank you."
