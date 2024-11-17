Your tip
Mike Tyson Claims He 'Won' Jake Paul Novelty Match — As He Survived 'Almost Dying' in June and Had 8 Blood Transfusions

Mike Tyson said he 'won' his fight with Jake Paul.

Nov. 17 2024, Published 11:15 a.m. ET

Battered Mike Tyson feels like he "won" the fight against Jake Paul as he was nearly killed by a mystery illness months before going eight rounds at the blockbuster Netflix event.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the former heavyweight champion "almost died" in June, one month before his bout with Paul was originally scheduled.

Mike Tyson suffered a medical emergency ahead of his fight with Jake Paul.

Tyson, 58, took to X and shared his first post since Paul, 27, defeated the legendary boxer by unanimous decision in Arlington, Texas.

He wrote: "This is one of those situations when you lost but still won. I'm grateful for last night. No regrets to get in ring one last time. "I almost died in June. Had eight blood transfusions. Lost half my blood and 25lbs in hospital and had to fight to get healthy to fight so I won. "To have my children see me stand toe to toe and finish eight rounds with a talented fighter half my age in front of a packed Dallas Cowboy stadium is an experience that no man has the right to ask for. Thank you."

Mike Tyson had eight blood transfusions since June.

Tyson suffered a medical emergency while on a flight from Miami to Los Angeles in May, which eventually led to the fight being postponed less than a week later.

The boxing icon released a statement soon after he recovered and said: "I want to thank my fans around the world for their support and understanding during this time.

"Unfortunately, due to my ulcer flare-up, I have been advised by my doctor to lighten my training for a few weeks to rest and recover. My body is in better overall shape than it has been since the 1990s, and I will be back to my full training schedule soon.

He also called out Paul and said he would knock him "out of boxing for good".

The fight was streamed by millions on Netflix.

Tyson came after Paul immediately after the opening bell and landed a couple of quick punches but noticeably slowed down the rest of the fight.

The fight between the two boxers lasted all eight rounds. However, the three judges at the Netflix event awarded the fight to Paul.

One judge gave the influencer an 80-72 edge, and the other two called it 79-73.

Jake Paul called Mike Tyson 'the greatest to ever do it'.

After the fight, Paul praised the 58-year-old boxing legend and told the crowd: "Let's give it up for Mike.

"He's the greatest to ever do it. I look up to him. I'm inspired by him."

When Tyson was asked what it meant to complete the fight, he said: "I didn't prove nothing to anybody, only to myself.

"I'm not one of those guys that looks to please the world. I'm just happy with what I can do."

