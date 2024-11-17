Mike Tyson Claims He 'Won' Jake Paul Novelty Match — As He Survived 'Almost Dying' in June and Had 8 Blood Transfusions

Tyson suffered a medical emergency while on a flight from Miami to Los Angeles in May, which eventually led to the fight being postponed less than a week later.

The boxing icon released a statement soon after he recovered and said: "I want to thank my fans around the world for their support and understanding during this time.

"Unfortunately, due to my ulcer flare-up, I have been advised by my doctor to lighten my training for a few weeks to rest and recover. My body is in better overall shape than it has been since the 1990s, and I will be back to my full training schedule soon.

He also called out Paul and said he would knock him "out of boxing for good".