Angelina Jolie 'Being Forced to Raid Treasure Trove of Jewelry and Heirlooms' Amid Ongoing Cash Crunch over Epic Brad Pitt Legal Battles
Tomb Raider star Angelina Jolie is caught in a cash crunch that is forcing her to raid her own treasure trove of personal artifacts to pay the bills, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Said an insider: "Angie's blown through a ton of dough, and her expenditures are above and beyond what she's bringing in."
People close to the 49-year-old screen siren are convinced her endless vendetta against ex-hubby Brad Pitt, 60, is at the root of the financial crisis – and they're begging her to drop her relentless legal battles against him before she puts herself in the poorhouse.
According to sources, the Maleficent star pulled a Pitt-related lawsuit against the FBI because she couldn't afford to pay her lawyer's fee.
Jolie had tried to obtain documents about the investigations conducted by the bureau and Los Angeles Department of Child and Family Services related to allegations Brad was abusive to her and their children aboard a private jet in 2016.
Pitt was cleared by investigators, leaving Jolie not only looking like a villain but also scraping the bottom of her piggy bank to pay legal expenses.
Added the insider: "Every time she talks to a lawyer, the tab goes up.
"All this legal stuff is costing her thousands upon thousands of dollars. She realized she simply can't afford to fight every one of these battles."
Our sources said that things have gotten so tight Jolie is putting her prized 1958 Ferrari 250 GT on the block for $1.3 million along with other cherished items.
"She's digging into her closet and throwing designer dresses, shoes and accessories into a heap, hoping they'll fetch a good price," revealed the source.
"She may also sell jewelry that Brad gave her during their marriage."
Along with legal bills, the mom of six still has college expenses looming for some of her children.
"Angie is being forced to downscale to pay for the needs of her kids," added the source.
"She's even willing to take on projects she wouldn't have considered before because she wants the paycheck."
The pouty-lipped sexpot is also said to be on the prowl for a sugar daddy.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, she's been seeing British rapper turned political activist Akala, 40, but the insider insisted: "Angie's keeping her eyes open for a richer prospect.
In the meantime, she'll seek out a big payday even if it's a crappy role. At this point, she has no other choice."
