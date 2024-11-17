Angelina Jolie 'Being Forced to Raid Treasure Trove of Jewelry and Heirlooms' Amid Ongoing Cash Crunch over Epic Brad Pitt Legal Battles

Tomb Raider star Angelina Jolie is caught in a cash crunch that is forcing her to raid her own treasure trove of personal artifacts to pay the bills, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Said an insider: "Angie's blown through a ton of dough, and her expenditures are above and beyond what she's bringing in."

People close to the 49-year-old screen siren are convinced her endless vendetta against ex-hubby Brad Pitt, 60, is at the root of the financial crisis – and they're begging her to drop her relentless legal battles against him before she puts herself in the poorhouse.