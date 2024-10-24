Angelina Jolie's 'Cash Emergency': Actress Sparks Rumors Family and Legal Bills Have Left Her 'Broke' — As She Sells Vintage Ferrari
Angelina Jolie has sparked speculation surrounding her legal bills pilling up as her court battles with Brad Pitt have raged for years.
RadarOnline.com can reveal fans have questioned if the Tomb Raider actress is running out of cash after she put her vintage Ferrari, worth around $1.3 million, up for sale.
Jolie's prized 1958 Ferrari 250 GT Coupé Pininfarina will go up for auction at Christie's in Paris, France.
Her hotrod will be a highlight of the renowned "Exceptional Sale" event, a prestigious auction that showcases extraordinary collectibles from various categories.
The news comes just weeks after the star pulled the plug on her lawsuit against the FBI over documents connected to the alleged 2016 plane incident involving her then-husband Pitt.
Jolie anonymously filed a Freedom of Information Act request against the bureau for more documentation on its investigation into the highly publicized incident.
While aboard a private jet in September 2016, Pitt was allegedly violent toward his then-wife and children during the flight.
Jolie claimed Pitt "choked one of the children and struck another in the face" while the family was traveling from France to California.
The FBI and the Los Angeles County Department of Children and Family Services launched an investigation into Pitt and the in-flight altercation soon after. However, the bureau closed its investigation later that year, and no charges were brought against Pitt. He was also cleared of child abuse allegations by LA's DCFS.
Pitt has vehemently denied any claims of physical abuse, calling Jolie's claims against him "completely untrue".
According to sources, the actress, 49, and mother of six has been facing a "cash crisis" following the legal issues.
Another contributing factor is Jolie's switch from making big-budget movies to passion projects, which have led to little success at the box office.
Many of the actress' recent films have failed to make over $20 million at the box office, with the only exception being Marvel's The Eternals which made $400 million worldwide. However, her superhero flick was critically panned and failed to make much of a profit despite its box-office success.
Apparently, her foray into fashion - her New York store Atelier Jolie, which opened last year - also hasn't proved to be the financial success she'd hoped for.
In November, the former UN Refugee Agency Goodwill Ambassador and Special Envoy opened the doors to her fashion boutique.
The location was promoted as a space of collaboration and a kind of "cultural center–meets–design workshop", which combines tailoring and upcycling services with a gallery space for local artisans and a café run in partnership with refugee organizations.
