Bidders Rejoice: Over 1,400 Pieces of Rare and Iconic Film and TV Memorabilia to be Auctioned Off — Including 'Star Wars,' 'Harry Potter' and 'Batman'

Propstore Auction is set to host a live auction next month including more than 1,400 pieces of rare and iconic memorabilia from films and television shows like Star Wars, Harry Potter, Batman, and more, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The live auction is scheduled to take place in Los Angeles, California from June 28 to June 30 and the event is reportedly set to feature more than $12 million worth of items and collections from hit TV shows and movies.