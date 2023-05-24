Bidders Rejoice: Over 1,400 Pieces of Rare and Iconic Film and TV Memorabilia to be Auctioned Off — Including 'Star Wars,' 'Harry Potter' and 'Batman'
Propstore Auction is set to host a live auction next month including more than 1,400 pieces of rare and iconic memorabilia from films and television shows like Star Wars, Harry Potter, Batman, and more, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The live auction is scheduled to take place in Los Angeles, California from June 28 to June 30 and the event is reportedly set to feature more than $12 million worth of items and collections from hit TV shows and movies.
Some of the most expensive items to be auctioned off next month include the ceremonial dress costume worn by Carrie Fisher as she portrayed Prince Leia in Star Wars: A New Hope; the Batpod used by Christian Bale as he portrayed Batman in The Dark Knight and The Dark Knight Rises; and a series of costumes and prop pieces used by the cast of the eight Harry Potter films.
Other one-of-a-kind costumes, prop pieces, and collections from famous films such as Poltergeist, Troy, Gladiator, Braveheart, Guardians of the Galaxy, and Shawshank Redemption will also be auctioned.
According to Propstore COO Brandon Alinger, the auction on June 28 through June 30 will have items and collections from more than 500 iconic Hollywood hits.
"This year, Propstore's Los Angeles Entertainment Memorabilia Live Auction contains many never seen before treasures from film and television content including Princess Leia's Ceremonial Dress from the end of Star Wars which was once thought to be lost and the screen-matched "Evil" Clown who dragged Robbie under the bed in Poltergeist,” Alinger said when the auction was first announced this week.
“Whether you're an advanced collector or you just learned it’s possible to own items like these, we'll have over 1,400 original lots of prop costumes and more to choose from, representing over 500 of your favorite titles,” he added.
While Carrie Fischer’s dress from Star Wars is expected to garner between $1 million and $2 million, and Jeff Bridges’ sunglasses from The Big Lebowski are likely to fetch between $5,000 and $10,000, there will also reportedly be other items that will start at auction as low as $800.
Some of the least expensive lots in the auction reportedly include Justin Timberlake’s hockey jersey from The Love Guru for between $800 and $1,600; Bradley Cooper’s costume from Silver Lining’s Playbook also for between $800 - $1,600; and John Travolta’s army uniform from The General’s Daughter for between $1,200 and $2,400.
Propstore first started hosting live auctions for Hollywood memorabilia in 2014 and has held a number of live auctions every year since the event’s inception nearly ten years ago.
“In 1998, Propstore founder Stephen Lane’s love for movies led him to hunt for the same props and costumes used to create his favorite films,” a spokesperson for Propstore said.
“He found that he could not only provide collectors with access to their most coveted pieces but also establish archival standards for this new, pop-culture hybrid of fine art and memorabilia collecting – prop art.”