'The Last of Us' Actress Ashley Johnson Files Restraining Order Against Ex-Boyfriend Over 'Countless' Acts of Violence
The Last of Us star Ashley Johnson filed a domestic violence restraining order against ex-boyfriend Brian Wayne Foster, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Johnson, known for playing Ellie's mother in the HBO series, alleged that after attempting to break up with Foster for two and a half years, she ended the relationship for good in May.
In the filing, the actress claimed she feared for her life after Foster allegedly inflicted "countless" acts of violence towards her and her family.
According to court filings obtained by The Blast, Johnson accused Foster of changing the passwords for her home's Ring security camera system after an explosive fight.
Johnson also described her ex-boyfriend as being "close to the edge," noting he "has the ability to murder, and will cause harm not only to me but to them."
The voice actress stated she even felt unsafe at home with her family.
Johnson laid out a disturbing timeline of incidents in her filing, which began with a most recent event on May 15.
"The police issued an (Emergency Protective Order) due to (Brian) having attempted to extort $150,000 from me (television/film actress), his history of verbal abuse, his very unhinged mind from his addictive use of narcotics and several other reasons," Johnson wrote at the time.
The Critical Role personality also alleged that during the period of time when she tried to split from Foster, the two had an argument — and afterward, Foster began "carrying about an ammo case and a large black bag."
- 'White Lotus' Stars Meghann Fahy & Leo Woodall Spark Dating Rumors As Flirty Photos Surface
- Breakout 'Euphoria' Star Chloe Cherry Made Money On OnlyFans When HBO Shut Down Production For Months
- 'Be Careful What You Wish For': Publisher Of Woody Allen Autobiography WILL Sue HBO, Evidence Could Show Farrows' Editorial Influence Over Docu-Series
"Upon his vacating my house (that I solely own) the evening of March 15, 2023, in the presence of LAPD, he did not take his ammo case and bag with him. I immediately opened it up and found a garotte which is a strangulation device and two air-soft guns," Johnson stated in the filing.
Johnson continued with another accusation of controlling behavior from Foster.
"On April 21, 2023, the respondent locked me out of Internet, access to all of my devices; a few weeks or so before that respondent blocked me from Internet, access to all of my devices, including my cameras," Johnson's allegations read. "My mother, my family, my friends, and others contact me out of fear for my life. I was terrified. I vacated my home and stayed with my family."
Johnson claimed that the recent allegations represented only a small fraction of vile behavior she allegedly endured from Foster.
"Over the years, broken every day practically, broke glasses, broke gates and slamming doors, called me, stupid, useless, f------ bitch, f------ c---," Johnson wrote.
The actress additionally accused her ex-boyfriend of being "mentally unstable, in a constant state of mind alteration, and seems to be having mental atrophy, increased paranoia, and inability to distinguish reality."
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
A Los Angeles County judge granted Johnson's request for Foster to stay 500-yards away from her home and 100-yards away from her dogs.
A formal hearing was scheduled for June.