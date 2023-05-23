'The Last of Us' Actress Ashley Johnson Files Restraining Order Against Ex-Boyfriend Over 'Countless' Acts of Violence

The Last of Us star Ashley Johnson filed a domestic violence restraining order against ex-boyfriend Brian Wayne Foster, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Johnson, known for playing Ellie's mother in the HBO series, alleged that after attempting to break up with Foster for two and a half years, she ended the relationship for good in May.

In the filing, the actress claimed she feared for her life after Foster allegedly inflicted "countless" acts of violence towards her and her family.