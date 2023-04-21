‘Family Matters’ Star Darius McCrary Granted 4-Year Restraining Order Against Rick James' Ex-Wife
Actor Darius McCrary was granted a permanent restraining order against his former fiancée — who once was married to late musician Rick James, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, at a hearing this week, a Los Angeles Superior Court judge granted Darius’ plea to extend his temporary restraining order against his ex, Tanya Hijazi.
The actor testified in court about the alleged abuse he suffered while with Tanya. Darius’ ex was not in court for the hearing. The judge ordered Tanya will have to stay 100 yards away from the actor and cannot communicate with him. The court said Darius has the right to record Tanya’s phone calls if she reached out.
Tanya and Rick were married from 1997 to 2002. Darius proposed to Tanya in November 2021. The relationship has been extremely rocky.
Back in December, Darius filed his petition for a restraining order. The 46-year-old claimed that he was “emotionally traumatized and couldn’t focus on work due to the alleged abuse by Tanya.
He said he had to flee from his previous home after his ex turned it into a “Drug den.” He said she previously agreed to enter rehab. However, he said she returned and is now “calling and sending threats. She has taken my possessions and placed them in storage and refused to return.”
The items allegedly include his “expensive electronic items and equipment” and his personal clothing.
“She has been and continues to be mentally abusive,” he claimed. He said Tanya threatened to “have her friends come and take my dog and said she will leak stories [to the media] if I do not pay her. She has keys to my vehicle. I am afraid she will cause further damage. She continues to call me “a punk b---- f---- and is slandering my name in several professional circles of the entertainment industry.”
He added, “Help please. I fear I may end up like Phil Hartman.”
Saturday Night Live star Phil Hartman was killed by his wife during a murder-suicide in 1998.