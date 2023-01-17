'Family Matters' Star Darius McCrary Files For Restraining Order Against His Ex, Fears He Will 'End Up Like Phil Hartman'
Actor Darius McCrary has filed for a restraining order against his ex-girlfriend who allegedly threatened to steal his dog, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The Family Matters star first asked the court for a protective order against his ex in August 2022, after she allegedly broke his car window and attempted to attack him with a lead pipe.
McCrary, 46, was denied that protection after he was listed as a no-show on court records. However, McCrary alleged he missed the court date because he was "displaced" at the time due to having to "flee" his ex.
More than a year and a half later, McCrary is now back in court once again.
According to court documents obtained by The Blast, the '90s sitcom actor claimed he was "emotionally traumatized, and cannot focus on work or day to day for fear."
McCrary's petition claimed that his ex-girlfriend had threatened to steal his beloved dog.
In the court documents, McCrary claimed that his ex had taken over his home, which he described as a "drug den" under her care.
"She turned our then home into a drug den, she agreed to leave the country to attend rehab," the actor claimed "She has returned and is now calling and sending threats. She has taken my possessions and placed them in storage and refuses to return them. She continues to be mentally abusive."
The Wayward actor described the final straw that prompted him to go to court was in December 2022, when he claimed his dog's life was in jeopardy.
"She threatened to have her friends come take my dog and if I don’t pay her," he said. "She has keys to my vehicle."
McCrary claimed his ex was in possession of valuable items that the actor owns.
"She will not return my personal items and is attempting to extort me," McCrary said.
"I am afraid she will cause further damage. She continues to call me a punk (and other names we are choosing not to list) and is slandering my name in several professional circles of the entertainment industry," McCrary's added.
McCrary added that the severity of the situation had him fearful that he would "end up like Phil Hartman," who was a famous comedian and SNL star who was fatally shot by his wife, Brynn Omdahl, in a murder-suicide in 1998 while their marriage was on the rocks.