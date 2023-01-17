'Family Matters' Star Darius McCrary Files For Restraining Order Against His Ex, Fears He Will 'End Up Like Phil Hartman'

Actor Darius McCrary has filed for a restraining order against his ex-girlfriend who allegedly threatened to steal his dog, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The Family Matters star first asked the court for a protective order against his ex in August 2022, after she allegedly broke his car window and attempted to attack him with a lead pipe.

McCrary, 46, was denied that protection after he was listed as a no-show on court records. However, McCrary alleged he missed the court date because he was "displaced" at the time due to having to "flee" his ex.

More than a year and a half later, McCrary is now back in court once again.