'Gladiator 2' Gay Scandal: Denzel Washington Reveals Movie Bosses Cut 'Full on the Lips' Homosexual Kiss — 'I Guess They Weren't Ready for That Yet!'
Denzel Washington's gay kiss in blockbuster sequel Gladiator 2 was cut from the final edit, the actor has claimed.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the Oscar winner, 69, stars as Macrinus in the movie, a wealthy powerbroker in Rome who keeps a stable of gladiators for sport.
The script mentions his character had relationships with other men in the past and Washington claims he did partake in a male-on-male kissing scene, but it was cut from the movie.
He explained to Gayety: "I actually kissed a man in the film but they took it out, they cut it, I think they got chicken.
"I kissed a guy full on the lips and I guess they weren't ready for that yet.
"I killed him about five minutes later. It's Gladiator. It's the kiss of death."
Washington is reunited with director Ridley Scott on Gladiator 2, which also stars Irish actor Paul Mescal, after their work together on 2007's American Gangster.
And it was Scott's involvement which convinced the Malcolm X star to sign up and it's proved to be a savvy move, as Washington is now being touted for another Oscar for his role in the film.
He told Empire Magazine: "I have to be inspired by the filmmaker, and I was tremendously inspired by Ridley.
"We had a great go-round the first go-round and here we are. He's engaged. He's excited about life and his next film. He's an inspiration.
"We should all want to feel like that at 86."
DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.
Washington has admitted in recent interviews that he is not sure how many acting jobs he's got left before he retires, and therefore working with great directors is of the utmost importance for the remainder of his career.
Speaking to Australia’s Today programme, he explained: "For me it's about the filmmakers. Especially at this point in my career, I am only interested in working with the best.
"I don’t know how many more films I'm going to make. It's probably not that many. I want to do things I haven’t done."
RadarOnline.com revealed last month Washington had been caught up in Sean 'Diddy' Combs sex trafficking scandal, having allegedly attended some of his debauched parties.
We told how the once close pals fell out over the rapper's massive ego.
A source told RadarOnline.com: "Denzel and Diddy were really tight once upon a time.
"But one thing Denzel hates is disrespectful behaviour.
"He's a renowned man of faith, and the level of partying and disrespect he saw at Diddy's place really got under his skin.
"He is usually able to hold his temper and is really nothing like the characters he plays on screen, but he thought the time had come to say something, and it blew up."
Another insider added: "Denzel didn’t see anything untoward at Diddy's place as Diddy knew not to invite him to those type of events.
"Denzel is not one to keep quiet about immoral activity in Hollywood, but even the way Diddy was acting at his party, full of ego, was enough for Denzel to have it out with him."
Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.