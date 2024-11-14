'Gladiator 2' Gay Scandal: Denzel Washington Reveals Movie Bosses Cut 'Full on the Lips' Homosexual Kiss — 'I Guess They Weren't Ready for That Yet!'

The script mentions his character had relationships with other men in the past and Washington claims he did partake in a male-on-male kissing scene, but it was cut from the movie.

He explained to Gayety: "I actually kissed a man in the film but they took it out, they cut it, I think they got chicken.

"I kissed a guy full on the lips and I guess they weren't ready for that yet.

"I killed him about five minutes later. It's Gladiator. It's the kiss of death."