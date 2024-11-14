Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Gossip Girl

Inside Family Rift of 'Missing' Actress From 'Gossip Girl' As She Slams Family For 'Abuse, Manipulation and ‘Endless Torment'

composite picture of Chanel Banks
Source: @ohheychanel/TikTok

Chanel Banks is safe and well after her family sparked a frantic search to find her.

By:

Nov. 14 2024, Published 8:22 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Gossip Girl actress Chanel Banks has unleashed a blistering attack on her family after declaring: "I'm not missing".

RadarOnline.com can reveal the actress, 36 sparked panic by "vanishing" from his Los Angeles apartment and had not been seen or heard from in two weeks.

Article continues below advertisement
Embedded Image
Source: @ohheychanel/TikTok

Banks' leff her LA apartment and her dog, fuelling concern from family members.

Article continues below advertisement

Her Toronto-based cousin Danielle-Tori Singh kickstarted a frantic search mission and Banks' mom flew in from New York to assist the bid to find her, while the pair also set up a GoFundMe page.

They claimed she abandoned her beloved dog, taking just a phone and laptop from the property.

Banks' husband was also accused of failing to assist with the search and tearing down missing person posters.

But Banks has now broken her silence to confirm she is safe and insists she was not missing, before hitting out at her relatives in an astonishing rant.

Article continues below advertisement
Embedded Image
Source: @ohheychanel/TikTok

Banks claims she is not close to family, despite their claims during search she speaks to them regularly.

Article continues below advertisement

She wrote on Instagram: "My name is Chanel Banks I'm a 36-year-old American nobody.

"I have met with the police and verified that not only am I OK, but I'm finally free."

She added: "They say, once you're free in Christ Jesus, you're free indeed, so I told my husband six days ago I was going to get baptised by one of my favourite pastors, Pastor Robert Clancy.

"He drove me to the airport and then I was off for a week … but I also saw it as an opportunity to escape my cage."

Article continues below advertisement
Embedded Image
Source: GUNFUNDME

A GoFundMe Page was set up to aid search.

Article continues below advertisement

Further hitting out at her family, she added: "I will never allow myself to be silenced ever again."

Her cousin claimed she never went "five days" without hearing from Banks during her search appeal and said the actress, who also appeared in Blue Bloods, "was like a big sister to me".

But according to Banks, who starred in three episodes of Gossip Girl, where she played Sawyer Bennett, the pair are not close and she slammed her family for lying to the press about communication.

She also claims abuse at the hands of her mother and stepfather.

Article continues below advertisement
Embedded Image
Source: @ohheychanel/TikTok

Banks recently got married to husband who 'refused to aid search'.

MORE ON:
Gossip Girl

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

Article continues below advertisement

Banks continued: "For my entire life I have been silently carrying the pain of the ritual sexual abuse, manipulation, and outright endless torment I've endured continuously since I was a defenseless baby, at the hands of my own so-called family, whom are all so very 'concerned' about my current whereabouts.

"I have met with the Police and verified that not only am I okay, but I'm finally free from my mother and her family."

Article continues below advertisement
Embedded Image
Source: @ohheychanel/TikTok

Banks accused parents of abuse.

Article continues below advertisement

She added: "Now I want not just freedom for me, but freedom for everyone suffering in silence.

"I want to come out so that people like me won't be ashamed anymore. I want Justice. I'm asking God to help me get justice.

"I'm releasing a clarion call to those in high places who still have a soul and want to keep it in such a time as this. Reach out. Help me.

"I will never allow myself to be silenced ever again, least of all by my abusers."

Article continues below advertisement

On her cousin, Banks said: "Despite (my cousin and my mother's lies in the press) I have not spoken to Danielle in over 15 years, much less every day or 48hrs as they've perjured.

"For decades my family has been my spiritual, physical, and emotional warden, giving me zero authority of my personage. I was not allowed to make any decisions in life in anyway without their approval.

"Every instance I'd get close to leaving they'd falsefy official government documents relaying lies concerning my mental health, for the record, I have no mental health or any other record aside from a parking ticket here and there.

"So that law enforcement would unquestionably and mercilessly pursue me.

Article continues below advertisement

"When I spoke up, they called me mad, mercilessly gang stalked me and obliterated any semblance of peace, a career or connections I ever had,"

Banks continued. "It's like they took shifts to isolate me by gaslighting me, lying to those who could help concerning my sanity, it was their life's goal to destabilize and break me. Why? To silence me.

"I found out hours before leaving that not only my mothers family, but also my dear husbands were vehemently pursuing a CONSERVATORSHIP ie complete legal control.

"There will be no more lies. Everything in the darkness must come to light. Thus says the Lord.

"PLEASE DO NOT DONATE TO ANY GO FUND ME THAT SAYS I MISSING - I AM NOT MISSING."

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.

More From Radar Online

    RadarOnline Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.