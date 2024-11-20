Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Bee Gee’s

Curse of the Bee Gees: Band's Drummer Dennis Bryon, 76, Dead — Days After Passing of Group's Other Sticksman Colin 'Smiley' Petersen, 78

Photo of The Bee Gees
Source: MEGA

Denis Bryon played the drums for the Bee Gees during the hight of their career.

By:

Nov. 20 2024, Published 12:26 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Dennis Bryon, the drummer for the disco band The Bee Gees, has died aged 76.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the musician passed within four days of the band's original drummer, Colin 'Smiley' Peterson, died aged 78.

Article continues below advertisement
bee gees drummer dennis bryon died days colin smiley petersen
Source: MEGA

The Bee Gees were one of the biggest disco bands in the world.

Article continues below advertisement

Blue Weaver, who played with Bryon in the Welsh rock group Amen Corner, announced his former bandmate's death in a Facebook post on Thursday, November 14.

He wrote: "I am lost for words at the moment … Dennis has passed away. Kayte, Dennis's wife has just called me and asked if I would let all friends and fans know."

Article continues below advertisement
bee gees drummer dennis bryon died days colin smiley petersen
Source: MEGA

The Bee Gees had 15 Top 10 hits on the Billboard charts.

Article continues below advertisement

Petersen's death was announced Monday in a post from Best of the Bee Gees, a tribute band he was a member of.

Evan Webster, another band member, wrote in a statement: "It is with a heavy heart we announce the passing of our dear friend Colin 'Smiley' Petersen.

"He enriched our lives and bound our group with love, care and respect.

"Amazingly he was still playing drums, at 78, with all the style and talent he had in his youth.

"He was sharp-witted, humorous and his memory was crystal clear, right down to what the group (The Bee Gees) were wearing at different events in the late ('60s)."

MORE ON:
Bee Gee’s

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

Article continues below advertisement
bee gees drummer dennis bryon died days colin smiley petersen
Source: MEGA

The Bee Gees were originally formed by three brothers.

Article continues below advertisement

Petersen is survived by his ex-wife, Joanne Petersen, and sons, Jamie and Ben.

He joined the band in 1966 before they became the disco behemoth they would go on to be. Petersen played the drums and percussion for the group's first four albums, which included hits like New York Mining Disaster 1941 and To Love Somebody.

According to Billboard, Petersen eventually left the Bee Gees in 1969 after disagreements with the band's manager. He was also a child actor, appearing in several films, such as the 1956 movie Smiley, where his nickname originated from.

Article continues below advertisement
bee gees drummer dennis bryon died days colin smiley petersen
Source: MEGA

Barry Gibb is the last surviving member of the band.

Bryon joined the group as disco-mania took the '70s by storm and the band shot to the top of the charts. He also played drums on the soundtracks to Saturday Night Fever and Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Heart's Club Band. Bryon is also credited for several hits such as Stayin' Alive, Tragedy and More Than a Woman.

The Bee Gees were originally formed by three brothers: Barry, Maurice and Robin Gibb. However, Barry is the last surviving brother after Maurice and Robin died in 2003 and 2012, respectively.

They started out as a Beatles-like pop band before the group eventually shifted toward the disco dance sound they would come to be known for.

The band had 15 Top 10 hits on the Billboard 100 chart and ended up selling over 220 million records.

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.

More From Radar Online

    RadarOnline Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.