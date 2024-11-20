Curse of the Bee Gees: Band's Drummer Dennis Bryon, 76, Dead — Days After Passing of Group's Other Sticksman Colin 'Smiley' Petersen, 78
Dennis Bryon, the drummer for the disco band The Bee Gees, has died aged 76.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the musician passed within four days of the band's original drummer, Colin 'Smiley' Peterson, died aged 78.
Blue Weaver, who played with Bryon in the Welsh rock group Amen Corner, announced his former bandmate's death in a Facebook post on Thursday, November 14.
He wrote: "I am lost for words at the moment … Dennis has passed away. Kayte, Dennis's wife has just called me and asked if I would let all friends and fans know."
Petersen's death was announced Monday in a post from Best of the Bee Gees, a tribute band he was a member of.
Evan Webster, another band member, wrote in a statement: "It is with a heavy heart we announce the passing of our dear friend Colin 'Smiley' Petersen.
"He enriched our lives and bound our group with love, care and respect.
"Amazingly he was still playing drums, at 78, with all the style and talent he had in his youth.
"He was sharp-witted, humorous and his memory was crystal clear, right down to what the group (The Bee Gees) were wearing at different events in the late ('60s)."
- Founding Member of Huge 80s Band Dies Aged 66 Following Parkinson's Fight — And Days After He Married Long-Time Love
- The Who and Small Faces Rocker Left Devastated Over Son's Death: 'I Have a Broken Heart'
- Staying Alive: Bee Gees Biopic Sparks Casting Battle Of Hollywood's Elite To Play Music Trio's Main Man Barry Gibb
DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.
Petersen is survived by his ex-wife, Joanne Petersen, and sons, Jamie and Ben.
He joined the band in 1966 before they became the disco behemoth they would go on to be. Petersen played the drums and percussion for the group's first four albums, which included hits like New York Mining Disaster 1941 and To Love Somebody.
According to Billboard, Petersen eventually left the Bee Gees in 1969 after disagreements with the band's manager. He was also a child actor, appearing in several films, such as the 1956 movie Smiley, where his nickname originated from.
Bryon joined the group as disco-mania took the '70s by storm and the band shot to the top of the charts. He also played drums on the soundtracks to Saturday Night Fever and Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Heart's Club Band. Bryon is also credited for several hits such as Stayin' Alive, Tragedy and More Than a Woman.
The Bee Gees were originally formed by three brothers: Barry, Maurice and Robin Gibb. However, Barry is the last surviving brother after Maurice and Robin died in 2003 and 2012, respectively.
They started out as a Beatles-like pop band before the group eventually shifted toward the disco dance sound they would come to be known for.
The band had 15 Top 10 hits on the Billboard 100 chart and ended up selling over 220 million records.
Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.