Curse of the Bee Gees: Band's Drummer Dennis Bryon, 76, Dead — Days After Passing of Group's Other Sticksman Colin 'Smiley' Petersen, 78

Petersen's death was announced Monday in a post from Best of the Bee Gees, a tribute band he was a member of.

Evan Webster, another band member, wrote in a statement: "It is with a heavy heart we announce the passing of our dear friend Colin 'Smiley' Petersen.

"He enriched our lives and bound our group with love, care and respect.

"Amazingly he was still playing drums, at 78, with all the style and talent he had in his youth.

"He was sharp-witted, humorous and his memory was crystal clear, right down to what the group (The Bee Gees) were wearing at different events in the late ('60s)."