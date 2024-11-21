Prince Harry SNUBS Wife Meghan Markle in New Christmas Party Invitations — In Latest Sign They Continue to Live Separate Lives Amid 'Split'
Looks like Prince Harry is deciding to go the solo route when it comes to his upcoming Christmas celebration.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the 40-year-old's charity, Scotty’s Little Soldiers, sent out an email revealing the festive event and Meghan Markle was not included at all.
According to Express, the email read: "Prince Harry would like to jump on a call with as many of our members as possible to wish them all a Merry Christmas.
"He appreciates that the festive season can be hard for our members and wants them to know he is thinking of them."
The email also revealed that five people will have the chance to speak to Harry directly, and that he will answer some questions, which will of course be vetted.
The invitation concluded: "This is your chance to get to know the Duke loads better and find out what Christmas is like for a Prince!"
Scotty’s Little Soldiers is a charity hat works with the bereaved children of military personnel. Despite the good cause, Harry's wife is not expected to be in attendance.
This comes as Harry continues to take trip alone as rumors are swirling the couple are headed for a possible split.
The Duke of Sussex recently surprised fans with an unplanned TV appearance in Canada, attending the sporting event, the Grey Cup. Again, however, there was no Markle in sight.
Royal biographer Hugo Vickers, 72, shared he believes Harry seems more comfortable when his wife is not around.
He told The Sun: "... I do think that when they're together she seems to be the one who's sort of moving the dialogue on. She seems to be the one with the voice and he seems to be sort of meekly following in her wake. And you know he may not like that so much."
Meanwhile, Markle recently appeared on the red carpet of the Los Angeles Children's Hospital gala without Harry.
A source told RadarOnline.com: "This surprise visit is Meghan's return to what she wanted all along by marrying Harry – a showbiz life. She's pitching herself as a red carpet celeb with this, with everything from her red gown to the fact she is going it alone without Harry."
The insider continued: "She's on the verge of expanding her lifestyle site and sees herself as some kind of Gwyneth Paltrow star due to her previous acting career and now all her efforts to pitch herself as a lifestyle, wellness and mental health 'expert'.
"This is part of a very carefully orchestrated blueprint about how she and Harry are going to continue to lead very separate lives in the spotlight… and, ultimately, a sign they are on the rocks."
Another source noted that with the holidays in full-swing, the 43-year-old wants to try and surround herself with friends and loved ones again.
They shared: "With Christmas around the corner, Meghan sees it as the perfect time to try to rebuild connections and is determined not to start 2025 surrounded by negativity.
"She’s been feeling increasingly lonely recently and wants to concentrate on strengthening friendships."
