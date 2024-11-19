Royal Expert: 'Meek' Prince Harry, 40, 'Clearly Happier' on Growing Number of Solo Trips Away From 'Estranged' Wife Meghan Markle
Prince Harry is happier during his solo trips without Meghan Markle, a royal expert has claimed.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the Duke of Sussex, 40, was all smiles again as he gave a thumbs up to Canadian football fans this week in his latest public appearance away from his wife.
Harry has been undertaking several speaking engagements at awards ceremonies and taking part in charitable panels and summits on his own.
Some commentators see this as the prince doing a "full relaunch" of his charity work – and lately his wife Meghan is nowhere to be seen in public with him.
Broadcaster and royal biographer Hugo Vickers, 72, believes Harry seems much more upbeat without her by his side.
Speaking to The Sun, he said: "We've seen Prince Harry make several appearances without Meghan recently.
"Of course it's what he does terribly well when he's doing things with football, invictus games and sport.
"He's much better at that frankly than when he's sort of talking what I might call California speak, which seems to have been dictated to him by Meghan.
"So I commend every time he appears, I must say, and I'm sure he's very popular.
“It's a good thing that he does it so whether he's sort of forging you know some sort of return to the old Harry."
Vickers also took a swipe at the Duchess of Sussex, 43, alleging Harry appears "meek" with her.
He continued: "I do think that when they're together she seems to be the one who's sort of moving the dialogue on.
"She seems to be the one with the voice and he seems to be sort of meekly following in her wake.
“And you know he may not like that so much."
Harry was interviewed prior to the first half of a CFL football match at the 111th Grey Cup in Vancouver, British Columbia, on Sunday.
He spoke to TSN's James Duthie as the Toronto Argonauts took on the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.
The surprise guest said: "First Grey Cup. What I'm looking forward to? The game getting started. Let's go!"
He wore a dark dress shirt and long, black jacket and waved at the crowd before he was quickly escorted away.
The royal later returned to the field with BC Lions owner Amar Doman and Canadian athlete Wenshuang Nie.
RadarOnline.com revealed last week Harry and Meghan have become concerned over their future in America following Donald Trump’s election.
The President-elect vowed to consider deporting Harry over his visa issues and previous drug use, which has the couple uncertain of what's next.
A source claimed: "They feel very torn about what to do next, they honestly thought Kamala Harris would get in and they would be friends with the President — this is a hellish situation for them.
"Harry's worried about deportation happening, he's worried about leaving. Meghan fears Harry having to leave the US too."
The insider added: "They're both feeling very unsettled right now, what with everything going on in America, plus all the pressure on them do to well with their projects"
