Emily Ratajkowski Pushes Boundaries of Instagram Nudity Rules as She Poses in VERY Revealing Lingerie

In the photos, the mother-of-one posed in front of windows in barely-there black lingerie that showed off her toned figure.

Ratajkowski revealed she’s the new United States brand ambassador for the lingerie brand last week.

The model said: “Intimissimi celebrates women and femininity in such an inspiring way, and I am excited to help introduce this iconic brand to more women across the US.

"I truly believe in the power of beautiful lingerie to make you feel confident and empowered, and Intimissimi does this beautifully.”