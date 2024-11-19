Emily Ratajkowski Pushes Boundaries of Instagram Nudity Rules as She Poses in VERY Revealing Lingerie
Emily Ratajkowski has pushed the social media boundaries of nudity rules as she posed in very revealing black lingerie for a steamy new photoshoot.
The 33-year-old model was announced as the new Brand Ambassador for Italian lingerie brand Intimissimi, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
In the photos, the mother-of-one posed in front of windows in barely-there black lingerie that showed off her toned figure.
Ratajkowski revealed she’s the new United States brand ambassador for the lingerie brand last week.
The model said: “Intimissimi celebrates women and femininity in such an inspiring way, and I am excited to help introduce this iconic brand to more women across the US.
"I truly believe in the power of beautiful lingerie to make you feel confident and empowered, and Intimissimi does this beautifully.”
Intimissimi’s Brand Leader, Matteo Veronesi, said in a statement: “We are absolutely delighted to welcome Emily Ratajkowski to the Intimissimi family.
"Emily’s charisma and undeniable presence perfectly reflect the qualities we want to celebrate through our brand.
"She brings a modern, powerful energy that aligns with our dedication to empowering women and embracing individuality through our lingerie.”
In 2023, Intimissimi announced Jennifer Lopez as the global brand ambassador.
Ratajkowski is no stranger to backlash surrounding her lack of clothing or risky Instagram posts.
Over the summer, the model's fans came to her defense after a fellow New Yorker shamed her outfit and told her to "put a shirt on."
While Ratajkowski was filming herself walking the streets of the city for a TikTok video, an unknown man shouted at the model.
The model's fans were quick to come to her defense and offered their support.
One user wrote: "Imagine saying that to Emily Ratajkowski."
Another wrote: "Saying that to EmRata is crazy behavior."
A third added: "The audacity to speak to a stranger like that. You should dress and be whoever you choose to be."
In the past, Ratajkowski admitted to "exploiting herself" and "using her body to get fame and success."
During a 2021 interview, the model confessed: "'[In] my early 20s, I really thought of myself as hustling and working the system and saying, 'Okay, I know what I can get from becoming a model and from using my body to have fame and success.' And, I even called it empowerment."
