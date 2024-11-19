John Stamos Slammed for Bizarrely Donning Bald Cap in Show of Solidarity with Cancer-Hit 'Full House' Co-Star Dave Coulier
John Stamos has been criticized for bizarrely donning a bald cap in solidarity of Dave Coulier.
RadarOnline.com can reveal Stamos has been slammed by Instagram users for posting photos of shaving his former Full House co-star's head while wearing a bald cap.
Stamos, 61, posted the photos after he publicly vowed to support Coulier, 65, amid his cancer battle.
The 61-year-old followed up his previous Instagram post, which featured throwback photos with Coulier, on Monday, September 18.
His most recent post featured three photos, including one of Stamos and Coulier posing for the camera, followed by a shot of Stamos and Coulier smiling as the former shaved his head. The third image featured Stamos and Coulier's wife, Melissa, planting a kiss on the actor's freshly shaved head.
Stamos wrote in the caption: "Nothing like throwing on a bald cap and flexing some Photoshop skills to show some love and solidarity with my bro @dcoulier.
"You're handling this with so much strength and positivity—it's inspiring."
His caption continued: "I know you're going to get through this, and I'm proud to stand with you every step of the way. I love you.
"(p.s. - @melissacoulier is the most wonderfulest - your true life line!)"
While the post racked up over 439,000 likes within 18 hours, some Instagram users saw the stunt as tacky – and took to Stamos' comment section to let him know.
One user wrote: "So he's not really supporting him. He's posing for a photo op."
The comment prompted another to reply: "That's what I was thinking. People who actually shaved their head, they're making some sort of sacrifice and showing support. Putting on a cap and using Photoshop is almost making a mockery of things."
Another wrote: "This is the dumbest thing I’ve seen 'threw on a bald cap in solidarity', that's like saying I wear rags in the streets while pushing a cart in solidarity with the unhoused or something."
A fourth commented: "Seriously just couldn't shave your head?"
While some followers accused Stamos of being insincere and using Coulier's cancer diagnosis as a "photo op", others applauded the actor for supporting his long-time friend, including Stamos' wife, Caitlin McHugh.
McHugh wrote: "I really hope the people who chose to say cruel things about my husband—who flew across the country and did what he could do bring joy to his friend going through chemo—look inward. Instead of tearing down others, take that time to think about how you can bring joy to the people you love."
A second user commented: "As someone who has had cancer three times I NEVER wanted anyone to shave their head for me. I think this is great and hilarious and I'm sure Dave didn't really want him to shave his head."
Another chimed in: "Oh, people – what's more important? That he shave his head or that he's actually there for him?"
As RadarOnline.com reported, Coulier recently announced he was diagnosed with "very aggressive" stage 3 non-Hodgkin lymphoma in October.
The 65-year-old began chemotherapy two weeks after receiving his diagnosis and preemptively decided to shave his head.
He further revealed his chances of recovery significantly increased after his bone marrow test results came back negative.
