Catty Kourtney Kardashian’s War With Ex Scott Disick 'Threatening to Ruin Christmas Holidays For Whole Reality TV Dynasty'
Kourtney Kardashian has been butting heads with ex Scott Disick for months, but now the tension between the two is threatening to spiral out of control and ruin the family's holidays, sources told RadarOnline
Kardashian, 45, who shares Mason, 14; Penelope, 11; and Reign, nine, with Disick, moved on by marrying Blink-182 rocker Travis Barker, 48, in 2022. They welcomed son Rocky last year.
Meanwhile, Disick, 41, has had a series of much younger girlfriends, including Sofia Richie and Amelia Hamlin. But absence hasn't made hearts grow fonder, and the vitriol between the exes hit a fever pitch when Mason moved out of out his mom's and in with his dad.
Despite all the acrimony, Disick still expects to keep up with the Kardashians this Christmas. And to make matters worse, momager Kris Jenner, 69, is siding with him.
An insider shared: "Kourtney is adamant about setting boundaries and wants her mom to back her up and tell Scott he's not welcome to join their family holidays anymore. But Kris won't do it, she still sees Scott as a son-in-law and wants Kourtney to just suck it up and play nice."
As RadarOnline shared, sources said Disick repeatedly cheated on Kardashian until she finally kicked him to the curb in 2015 but he still has Jenner wrapped around his finger.
Jenner publicly defended Disick two years ago, saying he'll "never be excommunicated from our family".
The source added: "It's got Kourtney so upset, Scott is the last person she wants to spend Thanksgiving and Christmas with.
"She still has a lot of resentment toward Scott and is very bitter Mason has chosen to live with him. She's threatening to skip any family holiday parties if he's invited, and Scott is pushing back hard, insisting he should be allowed to come.
"If Kris doesn't come to her senses and show some loyalty toward Kourtney, the holidays are going to be a complete disaster."
