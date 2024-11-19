Catty Kourtney Kardashian’s War With Ex Scott Disick 'Threatening to Ruin Christmas Holidays For Whole Reality TV Dynasty'

Kourtney Kardashian has been butting heads with ex Scott Disick for months, but now the tension between the two is threatening to spiral out of control and ruin the family's holidays, sources told RadarOnline

Kardashian, 45, who shares Mason, 14; Penelope, 11; and Reign, nine, with Disick, moved on by marrying Blink-182 rocker Travis Barker, 48, in 2022. They welcomed son Rocky last year.

Meanwhile, Disick, 41, has had a series of much younger girlfriends, including Sofia Richie and Amelia Hamlin. But absence hasn't made hearts grow fonder, and the vitriol between the exes hit a fever pitch when Mason moved out of out his mom's and in with his dad.