Scott Disick's Dating History in 15 Clicks: Kourtney Kardashian, Sofia Richie and More
Kourtney Kardashian
Scott Disick met Kourtney Kardashian at a 2006 party in Mexico and started dating afterward. They went on to date for 10 years, welcoming three kids before they split for good in 2015.
Despite their breakup, the pair have remained close.
Lindsay Vrckovnik
Disick started his young women dating spree with Lindsay Vrckovnik. Romance rumors started in 2015 when she shared a since-deleted photo of herself and Disick wearing fur coats.
They did not have any public outings again until they were spotted making out at a Hollywood nightclub in August 2017.
Chloe Bartoli
In 2006, Disick sparked dating rumors with stylist Chloe Bartoli. Their relationship did not bloom further, but the romance buzz renewed in 2015 following a brief fling. They were also spotted kissing in Cannes in 2017.
However, things ended for real after Disick started dating Sofia Richie.
Christine Burke
In March 2016, the male socialite was first spotted with Christine Burke – who has an uncanny resemblance to Kendall Jenner – in Calabasas, Calif. Two months later, they were spotted kissing on a yacht in Cannes, France.
Megan Blake Irwin
The male TV personality was photographed kissing Megan Blake Irwin while they were at the 1 OAK in New York City, leading to romance rumors. More photos of their cozy moments together emerged when they spent more time between New York and Los Angeles.
After a break, they stepped out together again in October 2020.
Lina Sanberg
Disick's romance with Swedish model Lina Sandberg did not get the same spotlight as his other relationships because her age was kept under wraps. They were captured in several public outings, including in Los Angeles, in 2016.
Jessica Harris
Disick somewhat had a change of heart when he dated Jessica Harris, who was 25 years old at the time they were linked. She was linked to Marc Anthony afterward.
Ella Ross
British model Ella Ross reportedly hooked up with Disick around May 2017 when eagle-eyed fans spotted the pair holding hands. A source at that time said their relationship was never serious, so he was able to move on quickly.
Bella Thorne
Disick had a lot of intimate moments with Bella Thorne starting in July 2017. The duo were usually spotted holding hands, spending time in their bathing suits and making out in public.
Things became more interesting during his 34th birthday celebration in Cannes, although Thorne constantly clarified that their relationship was never sexual.
"Scott is really nice, sweet, charming," Thorne told Complex Magazine. "I don't drink, and he really drinks a lot. And it just ended up … I just wasn't down."
Bella Banos
In 2017, Disick was briefly linked to young model Bella Banos. They lost their connection when he started dating Richie, but they were spotted having dinner again in October 2020.
Sofia Richie
As soon as Disick laid his eyes on Richie in May 2017, he pursued her until they made their relationship public in September of the same year.
However, they never had a smooth sailing relationship as it went on-again, off-again until they ultimately broke up around 2020 after the model was spotted with Matthew Morton.
Amelia Hamlin
Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin's daughter Amelia Hamlin sparked dating rumors with Scott in October 2020. A source told People in March 2021 that they were getting serious.
"He's been telling friends how much she means to him and how into her he is," the insider said.
However, their relationship only lasted until September 2021.
Rebecca Donaldson
Rebecca Donaldson's relationship with Scott ended as quickly as they started it.
After their romantic outings, they made their red carpet debut at The Kardashians premiere on April 7, 2022. The duo, however, called it quits as they "were never serious" about what they had.
Holly Scarfone
Scott added Too Hot to Handle star Holly Scarfone to his dating list following one of his first dates at a Balenciaga store in June 2022. They also exchanged flirty comments on Instagram, fueling romance rumors even more.
Their relationship seemingly did not progress as they were not seen together in public again after the interaction.
Kimberly Stewart
Disick was linked to Kimberly Stewart twice, with the latest buzz emerging in August 2022 when they were spotted on a date. A source told Page Six at the time that the reconciliation was not shocking.
“He had to go back to his roots because he doesn’t have the stability [he used to with the Kardashians], so this was an easy way in,” the insider claimed.
The rumors immediately died down as quickly as they started.