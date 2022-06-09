Scott Disick & Rebecca Donaldson Call It QUITS After 2 Month-Romance, Weeks After Kourtney Kardashian's Lavish Italian Wedding

It's over for Scott Disick and his model girlfriend Rebecca Donaldson. The Talentless founder, 39, and the bombshell, 27, "were never serious to begin with," an insider dished to Us Weekly, adding they were only "casually dating."

Disick and Donaldson ignited romance rumors in April when they were spotted on a lunch date in Los Angeles. She later joined him for the red carpet premiere of Hulu's The Kardashians, but their red-hot connection has seemingly already fizzled out.