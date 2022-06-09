Scott Disick & Rebecca Donaldson Call It QUITS After 2 Month-Romance, Weeks After Kourtney Kardashian's Lavish Italian Wedding
It's over for Scott Disick and his model girlfriend Rebecca Donaldson. The Talentless founder, 39, and the bombshell, 27, "were never serious to begin with," an insider dished to Us Weekly, adding they were only "casually dating."
Disick and Donaldson ignited romance rumors in April when they were spotted on a lunch date in Los Angeles. She later joined him for the red carpet premiere of Hulu's The Kardashians, but their red-hot connection has seemingly already fizzled out.
The insider claimed that he "likes to remain amicable with some of the girls he dates," so it's likely that he won't "cut her off completely" even though he's back on the "prowl."
Not long ago, Disick was spotted getting flirty with Too Hot to Handle star Holly Scarfone.
Meanwhile, his former (serious) flame Sofia Richie announced her engagement to Elliot Grainge in April after more than one year together.
Disick's longtime ex, newly married Kourtney Kardashian, also recently talked about wanting to leave their drama in the past during an episode of their reality series.
"I am in one of the best places I've ever been in my life, and it's time for our show to catch up," the Poosh founder told viewers of her relationship with Blink-182 rocker Travis Barker, slamming the way previous scenes were edited to amp up the tension.
"It's enabling this old narrative and buying into something that just doesn't really exist," the mom of three continued. "It should be an empowering episode about me getting out of toxic relationships and really having this fairytale love story that is my reality."
The exes share kids: sons Mason, 12, and Reign, 7, and daughter Penelope, 9.
Last month, Kardashian and Barker wed in a lavish outdoor ceremony in the village of Portofino in Italy, having legally tied the knot just days before in Santa Barbara, California, on the heels of their Las Vegas nuptials held just for fun.
The famed drummer popped the question to Kardashian in October 2021, getting down on one knee at the Rosewood Miramar while surrounded by candles and rose petals on the beach.